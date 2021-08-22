Kelvin Gastelum Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 34 Loss

Kelvin Gastelum has released his first statement after losing to Jared Cannonier in the UFC Vegas 34 main event last night.

At UFC Vegas 34, UFC middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier competed in a grueling main event that went the distance. A win for Jared Cannonier would give him a strong case to be the next opponent for the Adesanya/Whittaker victor. A win for Gastelum would suddenly drop the former Ultimate Fighter winner into the division’s top five and within striking distance of a title shot.

It was not to be for Gastelum, and he would lose for what is now the fifth time in six fights. Undeterred, the fresh-faced veteran released the following statement after this latest setback.

Congratulations to Jared Cannonier on a very competitive fight!

Small adjustments and we’re back on top!

Tonight just proved that! We’re very close to being the best in the world.

Almost there & On to the next one! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 22, 2021

Coming into last night, Kelvin Gastelum was ranked #9 in the division, so this defeat could potentially kick him out of the top 10. Yesterday also marked the second straight loss for Gastelum, with both coming under the main event spotlight.

And though it is true that Gastelum has come up short in the majority of his biggest fights, that could change when all is said in done. At 29 years of old and consistently proving that he can hang with the best of them, Gastelum still has time in his corner.