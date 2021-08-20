Kelvin Gastelum Reveals Secret Weapon Ahead Of UFC Vegas 34

Kelvin Gastelum has revealed his secret weapon for the main event of UFC Vegas 34.

Gastelum will share the Octagon with Jared Cannonier this Saturday night (Aug. 21). The action will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gastelum is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.

During a media day session, Gastelum discussed his ace in the hole ahead of this weekend’s action. The secret weapon is none other than former UFC “Champ-Champ” Henry Cejudo (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I went out and trained with Henry a couple of times for a few weeks, and I got to pick his brain,” Gastelum said. “You know, we get to spend a lot of time and hang out all the time, yeah, but times where we actually get to sit down and I get to pick his brain and the way that we did, that I don’t do it too many times, you know? And I got to pick his brain. I got to learn from him, and I got he got to show me how he structures his training.

“This guy’s a winner, you know? Behind the ‘Triple C’ facade, there’s a really intelligent competitor.”

Cejudo retired after stopping Dominick Cruz in a successful UFC Bantamweight Title defense back in May 2020. Cejudo has been teasing making a return for the right price and opponent but nothing has materialized.

Gastelum is hoping that his time spent training with Cejudo turns around his misfortune. Gastelum has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. For many, this stretch has been disappointing since Gastelum engaged in a five-round instant classic with current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya back in April 2019.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Vegas 34 this weekend. For a preview and prediction for Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier, click here.