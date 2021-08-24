Kelvin Gastelum Says He Thought He Defeated Jared Cannonier

Kelvin Gastelum thought he did enough in his closely contested fight with Jared Cannonier to sway the judges in his favor.

In what many considered to be the 2019 fight of the year, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya endured a five-round war resulting in an interim-title win for “The Last Stylebender” and a subsequent middleweight showdown with Robert Whittaker for the 185lb crown.

Heading into his UFC Vegas 34 fight with Jared Cannonier two years later, Gastelum had just one win in five with losses coming to Darren Till, Robert Whittaker, Jack Hermansson, and the aforementioned Adesanya.

After coming up short on the judge’s scorecards once again, Kelvin Gastelum took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the decision and claims he did enough to earn the win.

I think I won but whatever … — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 22, 2021

“I think I won but whatever…” Gastelum stated while referring to his defeat to Cannonier.

However, despite not getting his hand raised, Gastelum isn’t the only one who believes he should have walked away victorious on Saturday night, with a handful of fans flooding in to show their support for the Californian.

You won rounds 1,2 & 5 — Josh Overson (@JoshOverson) August 22, 2021

I Thought You Had It 4-1, In All Honesty. — Jing Kulian. (@HeTypesAllCaps) August 22, 2021

I also thought @KelvinGastelum just edged him out. — Damps (@damps26) August 23, 2021

Kelvin Gastelum currently sits as the #9-ranked middleweight, and while it may be some time before we see him in and around the title picture once again, the 29-year-old does remain a problem for anyone in the stacked division.

Will we see Kelvin Gastelum recapture his old form and find himself in the title mix ever again?