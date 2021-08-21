HomeMMA

Kevin Lee Names The Only Two Opponents He’d Return To LW For

By Joshua Ryan
Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Despite wanting to settle at 170lb, Kevin Lee has suggested that he may be interested in a lightweight return if one of two fights were to materialize.

Having some early success in the UFC lightweight division, Kevin Lee went 9-2 with the promotion before falling to a submission loss to Tony Ferguson in their title fight back at UFC 216.

Since then, the now 28-year-old has struggled with injuries and is currently 2-3 in his last five fights. “The Motown Phenom” will attempt to get back to winning ways when he meets short-notice fill-in, Daniel Rodriguez, at UFC Vegas 35.

Although he is yet to claim his first victory in the division, Lee is determined to make welterweight his home but insists a return to his former weight class is possible if the right fight opens up.

Kevin Lee prefers
Kevin Lee (Photo: Getty)

While in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Kevin Lee shared his thoughts on which fighters would tempt him into a return to lightweight.

“I’ll come back to fight Oliveira possibly. I feel like that’s one that we need to run back. I feel like there was a lot of factors in that fight that warrant a rematch, for sure. So Oliveira would be one that I would come back for.” Lee said.

Kevin Lee continued, claiming a fight against a returning Khabib would also be enough to lure him back down.

“And of course, Khabib would, too. I would go back down if Khabib was to come back and somehow win the title and talk about defending it or something like that. That’s always been somebody that I would challenge myself against.” Stated Lee. “But if Oliveira gets a couple more wins, for sure, I’ll come back against him.”

Will we see Kevin Lee compete in the lightweight division sometime in the future?

