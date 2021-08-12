Kevin Lee’s Open Challenge Ends With New Opponent Selected

The search for Kevin Lee’s opponent has come to an end.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Lee will be facing Daniel Rodriguez on Aug. 28. That’s the UFC card that’ll be headlined by a featherweight collision between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

Per sources, Daniel Rodriguez has agreed to replace the injured Sean Brady in the Aug. 28 welterweight fight against Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom). Interesting matchup here … pic.twitter.com/dQQWOA9nRX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 11, 2021

Lee had been calling out the likes of Belal Muhammad and Mike Perry. Rodriguez actually holds a unanimous decision victory over Perry. “The Motown Phenom” is currently the 11th-ranked UFC lightweight. His bout with Rodriguez will be contested in the welterweight division.

Rodriguez has been finding success inside the Octagon. He is 5-1 under the UFC banner. His only loss in the promotion was against Nicolas Dalby back in November 2020. Rodriguez is fresh off a first-round TKO win over Preston Parsons.

As for Lee, he’s trying to find his groove again. He has gone 2-4 in his last six outings. His most recent bout ended in a submission loss to current UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira back in March 2020.

