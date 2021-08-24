Kevin Lee Questions Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Legacy

Kevin Lee has suggested that former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t face the challenges needed to be considered an all-time great.

Khabib, who is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, retired from active competition following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. The second-round triangle choke against “The Highlight” was the Dagestani’s third successful defense of his 155-pound gold.

Having won the vacant belt against Al Iaquinta in 2018, Khabib submitted both Dustin Poirier and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Citing the tragic passing of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and his mother’s wishes, “The Eagle” called an end to his career with a perfect 29-0 record.

But despite many firmly placing Khabib towards the top of the GOAT conversation, Kevin Lee isn’t convinced. “The Motown Phenom,” who fought for the interim 155-pound title against Tony Ferguson in 2017, has echoed the growing sentiment that Khabib didn’t face tough enough competition throughout his career to warrant his place in the group of MMA elites.

Speaking during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Lee revealed his frustration that a fight between him and Khabib never came to fruition. The 28-year-old pinned the blame on manager Ali Abdelaziz for keeping “The Eagle” on the “right path.”

“It is a little disappointing. Sometimes I feel like I say a little too much. And they got a good manager. Ali [Abdelaziz] is a smart man. So he seen me around a lot, and they did their best to keep him on the right path. So it is a little disappointing that that fight never happened with me and Khabib if he doesn’t come back. But I see the man out there playing soccer, so who knows. Maybe I’ll pick up a soccer ball or something, kick something around.”

Despite suggesting that he wanted to test himself opposite Khabib in the Octagon, Lee went on to explain why he doesn’t see the Russian star as one of the best in history.

“That’s just a guy I want to test myself against. And yeah, he’s a great champion and all that, but people even now are starting to see that he didn’t really have the challenges that he should’ve had to really be an all-time great. He never really fought a great wrestler, and that was something I was seeing the whole time coming up.”

Per sources, Daniel Rodriguez has agreed to replace the injured Sean Brady in the Aug. 28 welterweight fight against Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom). Interesting matchup here … pic.twitter.com/dQQWOA9nRX — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 11, 2021

Having not fought since his submission loss to current UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira last March, Lee is set to make his return to action as a welterweight this weekend at UFC Vegas 35.

After an initial clash with Sean Brady at UFC 264 fell through, “The Motown Phenom” was set to face the Philadelphia native at this weekend’s event. But after an infected cut forced Brady to withdraw, the dangerous Daniel Rodriguez has stepped in to replace him.

Having seen a potential clash against Khabib fall away with the Russian’s retirement, Lee will now hope to challenge Kamaru Usman‘s dominance at 170 pounds.

How do you think Kevin Lee would have fared against Khabib Nurmagomedov?