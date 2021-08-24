Kevin Lee Says Ferguson Would Be “Easy Money” If They Rematched

Kevin Lee believes if he were to rematch Tony Ferguson, he would be able to beat him with ease.

Lee and Ferguson headlined UFC 216 for the interim lightweight title. Lee had some success early on, but it was Ferguson who got his hand raised as he submitted Lee in the third round. Since then, Lee has gone 2-3 while Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak and has been dominated in all three.

Due to the way Ferguson has lost, Lee says it would be an easy fight for him and he says the fight doesn’t interest him as much as it once did.

“That was a fight that I was interested in up until I saw him just get dismantled by Charles Oliveira (at UFC 256), especially on the ground,” Lee said to James Lynch (via BJPENN). “That one would kind of hurt my heart a little bit because I would beat him so bad that it would just of take away from our first fight. That’s one — I would do it, of course, I would do it, easy money is easy money at this point — but I think he’s too far gone, I think he’s too far over the hill. I don’t like beating up on people that don’t put up a good fight.”

Kevin Lee (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kevin Lee is set to make his return to welterweight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 35 against Daniel Rodriguez. He’s coming off two knee surgeries that have kept him out of action since March of 2020 where he lost by submission.

Ferguson, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked and hasn’t fought since UFC 262 in May where he lost a clear-cut decision to Beneil Dariush. He doesn’t have his next fight booked but perhaps if Lee gets past Rodriguez a rematch at welterweight could happen down the line.

Do you think Kevin Lee would beat Tony Ferguson if they were to rematch?