Kevin Lee Vows To Keep Pushing Following UFC Vegas 35 Loss

Kevin Lee says he is going to continue working to improve his game following another defeat.

Lee competed this past Saturday night (Aug. 28). He went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez on the main card of UFC Vegas 35. The “Motown Phenom” ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision.

After the fight, Lee took to his Instagram account to issue the following statement.

“Didn’t have a good performance this last time out but honestly after 500 days away and multiple surgeries I’m proud of what I was able to do. I tried climbing a very tall mountain and this was just another speed bump on the way. My best performances are ahead of me and I know that.

“I don’t care if I have to bump my head to get there I won’t stop until I figure this sh*t out. I’m still competing with the best in the world and won’t hang my head just yet. If you have something negative to say fuck you from bottom of my heart. F*ck all the hate y’all can burn in hell. And thank you to everyone who has reached out with love. I’m not done yet. Not at all.”

UFC President Dana White told reporters that he’s unsure of Lee’s future with the promotion.

“That’s a good question. Again, that’s a thing that we will get together on Tuesday and talk about and figure out what’s next for him, here or not here.”

Kevin Lee has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. His last victory was back in November 2019 when he delivered a head kick knockout to Gregor Gillespie. The four losses in his rough stretch have come against Al Iaquinta, Rafael dos Anjos, current UFC Lightweight Champion Charlies Oliveira, and Rodriguez.

Where do you think Kevin Lee goes from here?