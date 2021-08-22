Khabib Confirms He Has Not Signed A Soccer Contract…Yet

Khabib has addressed the recent reports that he has signed a contract to play professional soccer.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Khabib was considering making a move to soccer in a decision that we described as “going full Michael Jordan.” Michael Jordan retired from the sport he ruled in his prime to join another sport despite being regarded as the best in the world. Khabib also retired at the top of his sport and was considering playing professional soccer, similar to how Jordan opted to have a short-lived baseball career.

Months went by and nothing else was heard about Khabib potentially making the crossover, that is until Russian soccer team FC Legion Dynamo posted an image and announcement of Khabib “agreeing” to join their ranks. Multiple outlets then ran with the story, including ESPN MMA, BT Sport, and yes, even your beloved MMA News. Then, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, stated simply that the story was “fake news.”

During a recent press conference, Khabib set the record straight himself for the first time (h/t Sportskeeda).

“I have friendly relations with Legion Dynamo. I support the team and come to their matches when I’m in Makhachkala, but I have no plan to step onto the field because I fly more than I walk right now.”

Khabib would then proceed to leave the door very, very open for Air Eagle to emerge on a professional soccer field in the near future.

“I haven’t signed the contract but I have close relations. I can come in at any time. It all depends on the situations. We’ll see how it goes. They’ll have a cup match soon, I believe they’ll be playing Russia’s Premier League team from UFA. If the Premier League comes, maybe I’ll… but I have to lose a little weight to get into football shape. Maybe 12 pounds.”

