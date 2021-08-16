[UPDATE] Manager Calls “Fake News” On Khabib Soccer Signing Story

[UPDATE #2]

According to Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib has not, in fact, gone “full Michael Jordan” and any report to the contrary is “fake news.”

Though Abdelaziz is yet to elaborate nor Khabib to comment, here are some of Abdelaziz’s tweets reacting to the story of Khabib signing with soccer team FC Legion Dynamo:

Once more information is made available, we will provide another update on this developing story.

[UPDATE #1, Published August 14, 2021, 9:47 AM]

It appears that Khabib Nurmagomedov has completed the transition into becoming Air Eagle and will be changing sports in his athletic prime, much like NBA icon Michael Jordan before him.

Late Friday Night, the Dagestan-based soccer team FC Legion Dynamo posted a photo on Instagram of Khabib apparently signing a contract to join their squad along with the following caption:

“A great battle awaits our Legion, for which we need great warriors. Getting ready to host the RPL team together with Khabib Nurmagomedov.”

This morning, UFC on BT Sport confirmed the news in the post below:

⚽️ @TeamKhabib is swapping the mats for the football pitch!



Nurmagomedov has signed a contract with FC Legion Dynamo who play in the Russian third division.



The Eagle absolutely loves the beautiful game! 🦅 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 14, 2021 FC Legion Dynamo competes in the Russian Professional League, which is considered to be a third-tier soccer league. So far, they have earned 7 points this season and rank third in their 17-team group. There are currently no additional details available about the contract, but we will keep you well informed when more information on this story becomes available. [ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 10, 2021, 2:26 PM]

Khabib Nurmagomedov is thinking about taking his talents to Madrid, Spain.

The year was 1993. Michael Jordan was on top of the basketball world. His Chicago Bulls had just captured their third consecutive NBA championship, with Jordan winning MVP on every occasion. Jordan was considered to be the best basketball player in the world, and some even already considered him to be the best basketball player of all time at that point. He may not have had the same amount of championship wins as others before him, but based on the eye test and how dominant he was over his opponents, some bestowed this honor upon His Airness.

Then, prior to the 1993-1994 NBA season, Michael Jordan suddenly and shockingly announced his retirement from the sport and thus leaving on top. Perhaps even more shocking was Jordan’s decision to then take up another sport altogether and begin playing baseball for a Chicago White Sox affiliate team.

Like Michael Jordan, Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to retire at the same age of 32 after conquering his sport. Also like Jordan, many consider Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best fighter of all time based on the eye test and his complete domination of his peers. And based on a recent interview with Match TV, the similarities may not end here. Because the UFC’s #1 pound-for-pound fighter is considering switching sports, and it does not sound as if he is treating the thought as mere fantasy.

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all,” Khabib said. “Who haven’t I discussed this with?! I’ve spoken even with the UEFA president Aleskandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes and even with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

How Serious Is Khabib About Making This Move?

Khabib has done more than just speak with people about a football debut. He has reportedly received a contract offer to join a professional soccer team. Additionally, Khabib has publicly stated that he is preparing for his professional football debut and is currently accepting offers. Khabib even knows the ball club he would like to play for in a perfect world.

“Spartak of course are great, but that’s domestic level. My dream club is Real Madrid.”

Another, more dark similarity between Khabib and Jordan is that both retirements were heavily influenced by the untimely passing of their beloved fathers. Part of Jordan’s healing process was to play a sport that he and his father both loved.

Jordan would ultimately return to basketball, though, where he would go on to extend his dominant reign over the sport with three additional championships. So if Khabib does actually switch sports and begin playing soccer, maybe he will complete the eerie similarities between himself and Jordan by also coming back to continue smashing for a little while longer, much to the delight of Dana White and MMA fans worldwide.

Can you imagine Khabib Nurmagomedov playing another sport professionally?