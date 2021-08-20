Khabib Nurmagomedov Becomes UFC Shareholder

Recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially declared that he has become a shareholder in the UFC.

Despite retiring from competition, Khabib has still been majorly involved in mixed martial arts. Alongside his remodeled MMA promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship, Khabib is considered to be a real contender for coach of the year.

It seems Khabib isn’t ready to stop investing in the sport after confirming he has bought shares in the UFC following their parent company, Endeavor, becoming a public entity.

According to MMA journalist Igor Lazorin, Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about owning shares in the company in a short video shared to the reporter’s Instagram page.

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Dana White (Photo: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The undefeated Russian also claimed that he has spoken with Dana White on ideas he believes would benefit the UFC and denies being gifted the shares.

“Yes, it is. We discussed this topic a lot with Dana White in our meetings. I see great prospects for UFC. They went to IPO and they have very great prospects.” Khabib said. “I don’t like gifts. We can say that I bought the UFC stock. This will be true.”

Will we see the UFC make some major improvements now that Khabib is a shareholder with the promotion?