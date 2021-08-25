Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ring Girls Are The Most Useless People In MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov is no fan of Octagon girls.

Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best fighters to ever enter the UFC. He retired as the UFC Lightweight Champion with a perfect pro MMA record of 29-0. Very few fighters have looked as dominant as Khabib did during his run.

While Khabib’s legacy inside the Octagon is unquestioned, his take on females within the sport of MMA has been criticized. He once said that aspiring female fighters should instead, “finish their husband” at home.

Now, he’s taking aim at what he feels is the pointless job of being a ring girl. Here’s what “The Eagle” had to say during a recent press conference (h/t Middle Easy).

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion…

“For example, I sit with my father. Every person has his own preferences, the culture and values. I come to Fight Night, sit with my father. These people are passing by and showing that it is the second round. But no one looks at the plate. I feel uncomfortable with my father. I am not against it. If you want you can do it, but don’t impose it to me, do it aside. There are the designated places for it. I think we must not mix all of it. This is my private opinion.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been making media rounds to promote his Eagle Fighting Championship organization. He’s also been putting his focus on training fighters such as Islam Makahachev. Khabib is hoping that Makachev will take his place as a dominant 155-pounder in the UFC.