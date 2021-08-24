Kris Moutinho Gets 2nd UFC Fight, Set To Face Aaron Phillips In October

Kris Moutinho has been booked to return in October.

Moutinho made his UFC debut at UFC 264 in July against Sean O’Malley, which is a fight Moutinho took on less than two weeks’ notice. Many expected O’Malley to run through the Massachusetts native and get an early stoppage. However, Moutinho kept on walking forward and eating the best shots of O’Malley. Despite losing by third-round TKO, which many were critical of the stoppage, Moutinho gained an insane following as many fans were impressed by his durability.

Now, according to MMAJunkie, Moutinho will make his second Octagon appearance on October 23 against Aaron Phillips. The location of the fight has not been announced but it will likely happen at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Kris Moutinho (9-5, 0-1 UFC), as mentioned, is coming off the third-round TKO loss to O’Malley. Prior to that, the 29-year-old earned a third-round submission win over Andrew Salas in CFFC after defeating Ashiek Ajim in CES. He does hold a notable win over Bellator veteran, Da’Mon Blackshear.

Aaron Phillips (12-4, 0-3 UFC), returned to the UFC on short-notice in July and suffered a submission loss to Jack Shore. It marked his second stint in the UFC as he fought for the Las Vegas-based promotion in 2014 and lost to Sam Sicilia and Matt Hobar by decision. After his release from the UFC, he lost to Chris Gutierrez in WFC by decision but after that went on a five-fight winning streak which earned his way back into the promotion.

With the addition of Kris Moutinho vs. Aaron Phillips, the Oct. 23 card is as follows:

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Randa Markos vs. Livinha Souza

Daniel Lacerda vs. Jeff Molina

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Mason Jones vs. Alan Patrick

Kris Moutinho vs. Aaron Phillips

Who do you think will win, Kris Moutinho or Aaron Phillips?