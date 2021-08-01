Kris Moutinho Makes A Promise To UFC Fans Worldwide

UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho has vowed to fans that he’ll put on a Fight of the Night performance every time he steps into the octagon.

Moutinho captured the hearts of fans and fighters worldwide for his Fight of the Night against Sean O’Malley at UFC 264 last month. Despite losing via TKO, the 28-year-old was the breakout star of the card after putting on a fearless display of forward-moving pressure against the -800 favorite O’Malley. It was Moutinho’s debut fight in the UFC and came only 11 days after he was chosen as the replacement for O’Malley’s original opponent Louis Smolka.

In facing the UFC’s #1-ranked volume striker, and #4-ranked for precision, Moutinho displayed an otherworldly ability to take a punch. The “Zombie” sustained 230 significant strikes—the second most for a three-round fight in UFC history—before the fight was mercifully stopped with 27 seconds remaining.

It’s a decision that Moutinho has since criticized, saying that referee Herb Dean “should’ve let me go out on my shield.”

Kris Moutinho eating one of the 177 head strikes he sustained during his bout with Sean O’Malley (PHOTO: EXPLICA.CO)

Kris Moutinho Vows To Break Fight Of The Night Record

Moutinho, it seems, is a guy who just loves to bang. And in an interview with MMA Junkie, he expressed as much, promising to follow up his UFC 264 Fight of the Night performance with more of the same.

“This is what I love to do, man. I love to fight, and I love to put on a show for everybody. I’m going into the UFC, to every fight I have from here on out will be Fight of the Night. I’m gonna break that record, whatever that record is if it’s 13 fights, 14 fights. Every time that I step into that cage, it’ll be a win and will be Fight of the Night from here on out,” said Moutinho.

Watch Kris Moutinho’s full interview with MMA Junkie:

What do you think? Will Kris Moutinho deliver another Fight of the Night performance in his next fight?