Kunitskaya Shuts Down Rumors She Fought At UFC 264 While Pregnant

UFC women’s bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya has shut down claims that she fought Irene Aldana at UFC 264 last month while pregnant.

Heading into last month’s pay-per-view, Kunitskaya had won back-to-back fights by way of unanimous decisions against Julija Stoliarenko and Ketlen Vieira. The Russian had hoped to use a victory over Aldana as a stepping stone to Amanda Nunes‘ 135-pound title.

Instead, “Foxy” was torn apart by the Mexican, and stopped with strikes before seeing the end of the opening frame. Having rebounded from a main event loss to Holly Holm last year, Aldana will be looking to secure a championship opportunity soon.

Irene Aldana dropped her and didn’t let her get her wits about her again 😳 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/mRoaAjTKG8 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 11, 2021

A recent post-fight revelation has raised concern among fans and pundits. Kunitskaya, who’s in a relationship with UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos, announced earlier this week that the couple are expecting their first child together. Given the close proximity to UFC 264, many have questioned whether the 31-year-old was already pregnant when she last entered the Octagon.

Despite female fighters being given pregnancy tests as part of the pre-fight medicals in Nevada, which is where UFC 264 took place, many responded to the Russian’s announcement by suggesting she’s too heavily pregnant to be less than five weeks into the process.

Taking to Instagram a day after the announcement, Kunitskaya firmly stated that the rumors are false, and made her thoughts on those who suggest otherwise clear.

“Just to make clear !!! I didn’t fought pregnant!!! in the left sight I am with my first son 2 months pregnant, there is right side 2nd month pregnant. It’s just how my body react . All you who keep txting me , mind your own business,” wrote Kunitskaya underneath a picture comparing her first pregnancy with her current situation.

While “Foxy” prepares to welcome her second child to the world, the women’s bantamweight division will roll on, and the Russian will hope to get back to her best when she returns to action.

What do you make of Yana Kunitskaya’s response?