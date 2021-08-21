Ladd Suspects Miesha Tate Fight Fell Through Due To High Asking Price

Aspen Ladd has a theory on why Miesha Tate didn’t share the Octagon with her on short notice.

Back in July, Ladd was set to meet Macy Chiasson at the UFC Vegas 32 card. It didn’t end up panning out as Chiasson suffered a stress fracture in her foot. The bout has been rescheduled for Oct. 2.

Ladd was hoping to get a short notice bout with Tate but it didn’t materialize. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Ladd shared her take on why Tate didn’t end up fighting her last month.

“She would have looked like a hero taking that fight on short notice, and it would have been badass. I wouldn’t blame somebody for not (taking the fight) just based on she fought the week before, but because she fought that recently and she’s in Vegas, we’ll give this a try.

“We could have done it at ’45. We contacted them and she was game, but I suspect she was asking for a dollar amount that the UFC was not gonna do. So, that fight almost happened. Almost. We were just trying anything at that point.”

Tate recently said that she was considering taking the fight with little time to prepare. What gave “Cupcake” hesitation was that she wanted to ensure that she could make weight in time.

Tate made her return to pro MMA competition last month. She went toe-to-toe with Marion Reneau. Tate won the fight via third-round TKO. It was her first bout since November 2016.

Are you intrigued by a potential bout between Aspen Ladd and Miesha Tate?