MacDonald Opens Up On PFL Elimination, Vows To Return Next Season

Rory MacDonald has released a statement following his unanimous decision loss in the PFL welterweight tournament.

After getting his PFL career off to a good start with a submission win over Curtis Millender, Rory MacDonald suffered defeat to Gleison Tibau in what is widely considered to be one of the worst judging decisions in MMA history.

Despite the controversial loss, “Red King” still managed to qualify for the semifinals, where he was to face off against the ever-dangerous Hawaiin, Ray Cooper III—a fight which saw MacDonald come up short on the judges’ scorecards.

Ray Cooper III (PFL), Rory MacDonald (PFL)

In a recent post on Instagram, Rory MacDonald shared his thoughts on why he believes his performance at PFL 7 wasn’t acceptable.

“Happy to be home with my family after spending 6 weeks apart. Being away from them for that long really affected me & showed me how much we need to be together for me to be at my best.” MacDonald said.

Continuing, MacDonald stated that he would be returning to the PFL next year after taking some time away from the sport.

“I’ll be taking a few weeks off to enjoy relaxing at home with family and use the time to start planning my comeback for my 2nd season in [PFL],” claimed MacDonald.

The former Bellator 170lb king will set his sights on the welterweight championship and the subsequent $1 million prize money when he enters the PFL tournament once again in 2022.

Will we see Rory MacDonald be crowned the PFL welterweight king when the tournament rolls around again next year?