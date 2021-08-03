Manny Pacquiao Not Interested In Boxing Conor McGregor, Says Trainer

It appears Manny Pacquiao no longer wants to share the ring with Conor McGregor.

Before his rematch with Dustin Poirier back in January, McGregor was adamant about boxing Pacquiao. The “Notorious” one even went as far as to claim that he would box “PacMan” in the Middle East. That didn’t end up happening.

Instead, McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. The “Notorious” one claimed 85 percent of his preparation was for Pacquiao. McGregor and Poirier fought a third time at UFC 264, which ended in a first-round TKO win for “The Diamond” after McGregor broke his tibia.

During an interview with The Sun, Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, made it clear that Pacquiao doesn’t want to box McGregor.

“That sport is a little bit different, it’s just not boxing. Manny does not have any interest in fighting an MMA fighter, he wants to fight the best fighters out there. If he can’t be at that level at boxing, then he doesn’t want to be boxing. He will retire and hopefully become president of his country. If there is another fight after this it’s not going to be McGregor, it’s going to be one of the best guys out there.

“It’s not going to be a guy from another sport. Manny and Georges St-Pierre are friends and so forth but the sports just do not match up well together. I want to see good boxing and that’s what you get from Manny Pacquiao. He’s always fought the best out there.”

Pacquiao is set to challenge Errol Spence Jr. for the WBC and IBF Welterweight Titles on Aug. 21.