McGregor Seems To Squash Beef With Cormier After DC Gives Him Credit

Conor McGregor is OK with fighter-analysts like Daniel Cormier speaking about him after all, just as long as it’s something positive.

Conor McGregor’s recent tension with a fellow member of the double-champ club, Daniel Cormier, has been covered extensively. Cormier criticized some of McGregor’s recent behavior, notably comments McGregor made regarding Dustin Poirier‘s wife and an allusion to the death of Khabib Nurmagomed’v father. McGregor then ripped into Cormier, accusing him of being drunk on the job in addition to being a “fat mess.”

Cormier responded by advising McGregor to focus on the active fighters who continue to “beat his ass” instead of retired fighters who are just doing their jobs now as analysts. DC went on to assure the public that he would continue to perform said job without regard for how McGregor will receive his analyses.

“But the reality is: I don’t need to be friends with Conor McGregor, so I really don’t care what he thinks about me personally. I’m going to continue to do my job. And where he deserves praise, he’ll get praise. Where he deserves to be critiqued, he will get critiqued,” Cormier said on his DC & RC program in response to McGregor.

Sure enough, weeks after McGregor’s attacks against him, Cormier gave credit where it’s due, ranking the Irish superstar at #1 on his must-watch fighters in UFC history list.

McGregor believed he should have occupied the entire list but ultimately deemed it to be acceptable and even worthy of a bottle of Proper 12 for Cormier and Laura Sanko to enjoy during their next on-set drink-off.

Fair, although I would say I am 1 thru 5 before other comes in, but I understand. Respect Daniel, carry on, god bless. Nice one mate, get a bottle of 12 onto the set now. You were seen! @ProperWhiskey has landed The Big P 12 🇮🇪 @laura_sanko @espn #tasty #forbesnumber1 pic.twitter.com/c1keOU2Qyj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2021

Cormier’s list ranks McGregor at #1, Brock Lesnar at #2, Georges St-Pierre at #3, Khabib Nurmagomedov at #4, and Ronda Rousey at #5. DC’s #1 entry won’t be able to be watched until sometime in 2022 at the earliest after the Irishman underwent leg surgery for fractures sustained at UFC 264.