McGregor & Diaz Commemorate Anniversary Of Their Sequel Fight

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have taken a walk down memory lane with a series of tweets commemorating the five-year anniversary of their sequel fight.

It’s fair to say most fight fans look back fondly on the night of 21 August 2016, when McGregor exacted revenge on Diaz with a blood-soaked unanimous decision win at UFC 202. The event was later named #1 in the top-ten list of “Greatest UFC Events in History” and was the most bought UFC pay-per-view of all time with 1.65 million buys —a record later eclipsed by UFC 229.

The rematch came five months after Diaz had spectacularly handed “The Notorious” the first loss of his career at UFC 196. The Stockton-native had taken the fight on eleven days notice after Conor’s original opponent, Rafael Dos Anjos, pulled out through injury.

The back-to-back fights catapulted Diaz into UFC stardom and Conor into even higher stratospheres of fame. Less than three months later, the Irishman became the UFC’s first double champ by capturing the lightweight title against Eddie Alvarez. In August the following year, he fought Floyd Mayweather in the second highest PPV-selling boxing match in history.

McGregor & Diaz Get Nostalgic Over Fight Anniversary

Five years to the day since that famous night in 2016, Nate Diaz responded to a commemorative tweet from ESPN in which he praised the legendary status of the bout, while taking a dig at his former fierce rival.

“He got finished off with a choke. That last fight didn’t even thangs out. He’s still far behind but it’s Gucci,” tweeted Diaz.

This naturally piqued the interest of “The Notorious,” who’s recently been on a frenzy of tweeting (and deleting) at a multitude of UFC figures. Most of these tweets have been filled with bile and bluster, but when it comes to Nate Diaz, it seems McGregor has a bit of a soft spot for his former octagon dance partner.

The Irishman wished Diaz a somewhat condescending happy anniversary, before announcing a likely non-existent party at famed Hollywood nightclub, Delilah.

“Happy anniversary kid. Party tonight in Delilah,” tweeted McGregor.

Conor then wrapped up his waltz down memory lane with an iconic photo of he and Diaz embracing after their rematch, whilst giving a subtle plug for his whiskey.

