McGregor Offers Immediate Response To “Drunk” Cormier’s Message

Conor McGregor has issued an immediate response to Daniel Cormier after Cormier sent him a message earlier today.

After McGregor tweeted and deleted a pair of tweets targeting Daniel Cormier earlier this week, Cormier finally had enough and decided to respond to McGregor on his DC & RC program.

It all started with Cormier criticizing some of McGregor’s recent behavior, specifically the Irishman insulting Dustin Poirier‘s wife and indirectly referencing the death of Khabib’s father as a countershot at Khabib. Cormier believed this to all be a “cry for help” from McGregor. And that’s when the roasting began.

Here is a portion of Cormier’s response to McGregor, which included a direct message to The Notorious One.

“SO, MCGREGOR, LISTEN TO ME, BUD. STOP WORRYING ABOUT ME. DON’T WORRY ABOUT DANIEL CORMIER. DON’T WORRY ABOUT THE THINGS THAT I’M SAYING. DON’T WORRY ABOUT HOW I’M DRESSING AND HOW I’M LOOKING. DON’T DO THAT. WORRY ABOUT THE DUDES THAT KEEP BEATING YOUR ASS EVERY TIME YOU GO INTO THE OCTAGON! THAT’S WHAT YOU SHOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT.”

Conor McGregor Offers Instant Response to Cormier’s Message

Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

Within hours of Cormier’s remarks, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and released a series of tweets blasting Cormier once again.

“Daniel Cormier is a fat mess. Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight. Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history?”

“It is a sackable offense for a commentator to be drunk at press work the day before commentating the big fight. Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic at a press event and an all wtf. The day before commenting the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful.”

“@dc_mma Your back situations just mental too. Your weight and way of life is abysmal. And now drunk at work the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon on his head kick KO anniversary over you. Good always defeats evil? Wasn’t sure you were evil. Fakes.”

After this extensive attack on Cormier (with tweets that have once again been deleted), McGregor would then switch gears and share this nonrelated, heartwarming tweet minutes later to showcase his softer side.

Excellent work today with Heather Milligan of Elite Orthosport! This woman and the team here is incredible!

The same team I repaired my acl with in record time back in 2013. The same team I will repair this bone with in record time! Let’s go team! @tidlsport @EliteOrthoSport pic.twitter.com/5FXe3HVZvB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2021

The constant references to Cormier as “drunk” is in reference to the media scrum below, where an admittedly intoxicated DC chopped it up with reporters prior to UFC 264.

Cormier’s intoxication was documented, as it was a result of a “beer race” with UFC live weigh-in show broadcast partner Laura Sanko. You can view the uncut footage of that chug-off right here. And in case you’re wondering, Cormier won.

Laura Sanko herself would later come forward to defend her drinking buddy and colleague.

I can assure everyone he wasn’t actually drunk. DC is a funny guy and he was having fun. He’s twice my size, we drank the same amount just as fast (well, almost lol) and I was fine. He was joking around. He’s a true professional on all levels. https://t.co/WXbVazrnN8 — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) August 12, 2021

“I can assure everyone he wasn’t actually drunk. DC is a funny guy and he was having fun. He’s twice my size, we drank the same amount just as fast (well, almost lol) and I was fine. He was joking around. He’s a true professional on all levels,” Sanko wrote.

At this rate, this conflict between McGregor and Cormier is showing no signs of stopping; and as this swift reply from McGregor illustrates, there might just be updates by the hour. So keep it locked right here on MMANews.com, and we’ll keep serving you the dirt.