ARCHIVES: McGregor On Jones’ & Lesnar’s Failed Tests: “F*ck ‘Em Both”

Conor McGregor did not hold back when the topic of Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar came up, as this article from precisely five years ago captures. Check it out below.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 14, 2016, 10:31 AM]

During his UFC 202 Media Day Q&A in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch full archive here) earlier this week, UFC mega-star Conor McGregor had some choice words for two of the UFC’s biggest stars — Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar.

When asked if he feels Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar should be banned from the UFC for life for testing positive for multiple banned substances in tests connected to their fights at the historic UFC 200 event, McGregor bluntly replied, “I don’t give a sh*t.”

“You know what,” he continued. “F*ck them both, to be honest. I don’t know the stories, I don’t know the ins and outs, I’ve got my own sh*t to worry about. I was taken from [UFC] 200 for the co-main and the main and then both of them popped for some sh*t.”

McGregor concluded, “Do what you want. I don’t give a f*ck.”

You can watch the excerpt from the Q&A where Conor McGregor made these comments above, via Fight Hub TV, or the complete archive of McGregor’s Q&A right here at MMANews.com by clicking here.

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon against Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 202 on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com for live coverage of the event.