McGregor Tweets & Deletes Message To ‘Fat Drunk F*ck’ Cormier

Conor McGregor has doubled down on his deleted insults towards Daniel Cormier.

It’s no secret that McGregor takes issue with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. McGregor has hurled personal digs “The Eagle’s” way even after Nurmagomedov submitted him back in Oct. 2018. The “Notorious” one recently took things too far for many.

Nurmagomedov reacted to the finish of McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III. McGregor lost the fight via first-round TKO after suffering a broken tibia. The future UFC Hall of Famer said that “good always defeats evil.” McGregor fired back, reminding Khabib that his father died from COVID-19.

During an episode of ESPN’s DC & RC Show, Cormier expressed his belief that McGregor went too far.

“Absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”

The “Notorious” one was quick to respond with the following Tweet that has since been deleted.

Conor McGregor tweeted and deleted this response to Daniel Cormier’s recent “cry for help” comments #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Gkwt4tNqrC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 8, 2021

McGregor didn’t stop there. He went on to insult Cormier further in another deleted message.

“‘Clean check left hook by Poirier.’ Fat drunk f*ck DC.”

McGregor’s anger towards “DC” likely lies in the fact that Cormier is a close friend and training partner of Nurmagomedov. While both Cormier and Khabib are retired, McGregor has continued to pester “The Eagle” in hopes of getting a rematch.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s Tweet and deleted spree towards Daniel Cormier?