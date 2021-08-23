Michael Bisping Criticizes Paulo Costa’s Antics Following Loss to Adesanya

UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping, has criticized Paulo Costa for making excuses after his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya back at UFC 253.

Leading into their fight back in September of last year, Paulo Costa was completely dismissive of the middleweight champion’s ability, insisting he was going to knock him out. But, after suffering defeat in what is believed by many to be Adesanya’s easiest title fight to date, the Brazilian was full of what many considered to be excuses for his shortcomings.

Lack of sleep, muscle cramps, and still feeling the effects from the bottle of wine he drank the night earlier were just some of the reasons Costa gave as to why he was outclassed by his division rival, but not everyone was amused by these comments.

Image Credit: Matt King/Getty Images

While talking on a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping fired shots at the #2-ranked middleweight and shared his thoughts on the situation.

“I’ve never liked that story, or, that excuse, let’s call it for what it is. Izzy beat the s**t out of you, I don’t care how much wine you had… But you didn’t do anything, you stood there and let Izzy piece you up.” Bisping said while referring to Paulo Costa’s post-fight comments.

Michael Bisping then went on to share a story of the mistakes he made while heading into the Vitor Belfort fight, one fairly similar to Borrachinha’s.

“You got your a** kicked, you drank some wine, and that’s down to you… When I fought Vitor Belfort, and I got head kicked, and I lost my eye, and I’ve never said this… I had a few beers the night before, I was sitting at the counter. I couldn’t sleep either, exact same situation.” said Bisping.

Check out the full podcast down below.

Is Michael Bisping’s criticism justified or are you giving the benefit of the doubt to Paulo Costa?