Michael Bisping Weighs In On Khabib’s Comments On Ring Girls

Michael Bisping has given his take on Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s comments on ring girls.

Khabib turned some heads when he expressed his belief that ring girls are the most useless people in MMA. For some, the comments didn’t put Khabib in the best light given he once urged aspiring female fighters to instead “finish your husband” at home.

During an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping admitted he agreed with what Khabib said but feels ring girls do add to the overall presentation of a combat sports show (h/t Middle Easy).

“Fair play, but I’ve got two things to say on that. Nobody goes for the ring girls. Nobody. Nobody goes for the ring girls, like ‘Oh, hold on a minute. It’s Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 4… well who’s the ring girls? What are we talking? Is it Arianny, is it Brittany? Ooh Brittany, I’m f—king going to that one,’ that’s not how it works.

“When he says the most useless people in martial arts, correct. They are. But they’re not getting in the cage and fighting. They’re a little extra for the show. And I like it because it’s historic in boxing, and now in MMA of course, you have a ring card and it adds to the crowd, and it adds to the pomp and circumstance of it all, and it adds a little bit of fun.”

Bisping went on to say that he respects Khabib as a fighter as well as his values. With that said, “The Count” also said ring girls should be left alone to make money for performing their duties on fight night.