Michael Chandler Believes MMA Fighters Get Paid What They Are Worth

Michael Chandler doesn’t think fighter pay is all that much of an issue.

As many UFC fighters are claiming they are broke or are starting GoFundMe’s, many fans have wondered why fighters aren’t getting paid more. Jake Paul has also been vocal about the UFC not paying fighters enough money which has brought to light some issues. However, for the fourth-ranked lightweight in Chandler, he says he sees nothing wrong with fighter pay.

No i don’t. As a whole we get paid what we are worth in our field. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 26, 2021

Of course, Chandler is likely making a lot more money than most MMA fighters as he is no doubt making more than six digits a fight. He was a marquee signing by the UFC and ever since he signed he has only said nothing but nice things about the promotion which could also be a reason why he thinks fighters don’t need to get paid more.

However, despite Michael Chandler making more money than most, there are still fighters only making 12 thousand to show and 12 thousand to win. They then get taxed and have to pay coaches, the gym, and training partners and after all that, they are left with barely anything.

As for Chandler, he will be making his third walk to the Octagon on November 6 against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. The fight is targeted to take place at Madison Square Garden but nothing has been confirmed. “Iron” is coming off a TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight title. Prior to that, he scored a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker at UFC 257 to kick off his UFC career with a bang.

What do you make of Michael Chandler saying MMA fighters get paid what they are worth?