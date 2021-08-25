Michael Chandler On Woodley Paul Fight: “I Believe Tyron Wins”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes Tyron Woodley will get the job done when he faces off against Jake Paul on Sunday.

Despite never competing inside the boxing ring, Tyron Woodley has a large number of fans believing in his ability and expecting him to overcome the threat that Jake Paul presents.

Preparing for the matchup on August 29, Woodley has been training with ex-boxers and some elite coaches, but none bigger than Floyd Mayweather. Regardless of his stature in the sport, Jake Paul believes his opponent is at a disadvantage heading into their bout.

Although he opened as the betting underdog, Michael Chandler expects his former college teammate to get his hand raised against the long, rangy, power striker in Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty)

In a recently released interview with TMZSports, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on how he expects the fight to play out.

“I believe Tyron wins the fight, I believe Tyron takes Jake Paul to a place where he’s never been before, where he’s never been in his past amateur level sports accomplishments,” Chandler said. “Tyron Woodley is one of the best fighters in the world. Multiple time world champion.”

Chandler did continue by giving props to Jake Paul for agreeing to fight the former UFC welterweight champion, though it didn’t sway his opinion on the outcome.

“I think Tyron gets the job done, but my goodness, the entire world is going to be tuning in, and you got to hand it to Jake Paul for taking this fight, nobody ever expected him to actually take a fight against Tyron Woodley, and it’s going to be a barn burner.” Insisted Chandler.

Who do you think walks away with their hand raised when debutant Tyron Woodley steps in the boxing ring against Jake Paul?