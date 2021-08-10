Mike Perry Responds To Kevin Lee’s Second Callout

Mike Perry has responded to the call out by Kevin Lee on Twitter.

Kevin Lee is out of a fight for August 28, his original opponent Sean Brady was forced out of the bout with an injury. Lee is hoping to stay in the card and is doing everything in his power to find a replacement in just a few week’s time. He took to Twitter to call out both Mike Perry and Belal Muhammad. Perry, who has been called out by Lee before has responded.

Trust me when I say I’m down BUT this decision is not mine to make. I’ve promised full control to my team. Coach said if I fight everyone who calls me out I’d fight every week. I’m already a new man. When I return I’ll be a different animal and the same beast. #RIPKOBE — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 9, 2021

Mike Perry has been known as an outspoken and wild man both inside the cage and out. Perry was recently in trouble with the law and was in danger of being released from the UFC. He has since been receiving treatment and is working to get better.

Say what you will but you ain’t with me shooting in the gym. We WORKING ! I’m breaking all my PR’s , but again I am not my own to make choices with. I am the business and my team wishes to see more improvement first. You’re lucky @MoTownPhenom , I’m too strong for you #TrustMe — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 9, 2021

Perry has found himself in a slump at the moment, having lost four of his last five fights. His last fight was in April in a loss to Daniel Rodriguez, and it seems as if he will be taking some more time away before getting back inside the Octagon.

