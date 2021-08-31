Mike Perry Turns Attention To Boxing: ‘I Wanna Fight Tommy Fury’

Mike Perry wants in on the boxing craze and he’s targeting Tommy Fury.

This past Sunday night (Aug. 29), YouTube star Jake Paul shared the ring with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. The pro boxing match went the distance and Paul was awarded the split decision victory.

Perry, who competes in the UFC’s welterweight division, was paying attention to the event and took to his Twitter account to react.

I enjoyed the event overall. My mom invited us over and she cooked a bomb lasagna. We talked about the fighters walkout fits. Was a good time. Would love to focus on my boxing and be apart of the show. I’m down to stand and bang 💥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Perry went on to say that he’d like to mix it up with Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing world champion Tyson Fury.

I wanna fight @tommytntfury — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Fury opened up the Paul vs. Woodley PPV card. He competed against Anthony Taylor. Fury won the fight via unanimous decision. Backstage after the event, Fury had an altercation with Jake Paul. The two had to be separated by security.

Perry was last seen in action back in April. He fell short against Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision.