Mike Tyson’s Son Hopes To Fight Logan Paul, Boxing Legend Opposes

Mike Tyson isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of his son boxing Logan Paul.

Tyson was once the most feared heavyweight in all of boxing. Despite being at a great size disadvantage for most of his fights, Tyson’s punching power was too much for most to handle. He even became the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson’s oldest son, Amir, has expressed his desire to box. During an episode of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Tyson explained why he doesn’t want his son to enter the world of prizefighting against Logan Paul (h/t The Sun).

“I have my kid, the oldest one, he’s 24. He wants to do this so bad,” Tyson began. ‘I said ‘Man, just chill the f*** out.’ He wants to fight Logan Paul and those guys. He wants to do that. I said, ‘Man, just get a job. Get a real estate license. Just chill out, man. Why can’t you take advantage of your lightweight wealthiness? Just chill.’

Amir Tyson (left) & “Iron” Mike Tyson (right) Photo courtesy Gearshift.TV

“You don’t want none of that heat. I’m telling you. This drives people to commit suicide, getting humiliated in front of millions of people. You gotta be able to take that pressure and heat. Not many people can do it. It seems like a lot of people, but the people doing it is such a small percent. It’s probably one percent.”

In the past, Tyson has also said that he felt he had no choice but to box in order to survive. This isn’t the case with Amir, who enjoys wealth thanks to his father.

Tyson made his boxing comeback in November 2020. He had an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. in an event promoted by Triller. No official winner was declared and the unofficial judges scored the fight a draw. Paul had an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, which also went the distance and didn’t have an official winner.