MMA Fans Brace For Paul vs. Woodley & Weigh In On Khabib/Ring Girls

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live Tonight On PPV

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Tonight, all the take will subside and give way to one of the most unique combat sports events of all time when 3-0 YouTuber turned boxing sensation Jake Paul faces MMA great Tyron Woodley in an eight-round boxing match. The event will be available tonight on pay-per-view for the price of $59.99. Here are some of the thoughts from MMA fans in the final hours leading up to this special event.

NGL I am fucking hype for Paul/Woodley. — Aaron Watershow (@TopKaiki) August 28, 2021

Jake Paul is the best thing that's happened to boxing in the post-Mayweather era. #PaulWoodley — hepbot (@hepbot) August 28, 2021

Woodley is without a doubt one of the top UFC welterweights of all time. I've always been a fan.

But I got this horrible feeling Jake Paul is going to pull off a win here 🙈 #PaulWoodley @itz_just_ez https://t.co/CvF69v2kYF — Ruudboy (@RuudboyMMA) August 28, 2021

I got Jake Paul winning again. T-Wood took alot of damage in MMA & stamina has always been his achilles heel. I expect the strategy to be for Jake to take him into deeper waters before the KO. #PaulWoodley #PaulvsWoodley pic.twitter.com/1mve0GHPgN — Hotep Thanos (@NoirRBR) August 28, 2021

One thing I’m really happy with from the @jakepaul and @TWooodley weigh ins is that Jake’s didn’t get Woodley’s hat. Even tho he tried Woodley 1 Paul 0♥️ #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/x08gktLRTh — Dana Exotic♥️♥️ (@DanaExotic) August 28, 2021

Let’s go @TWooodley!!! Entire MMA community is behind you man. Put this clown to sleep and end this circus once and for all. #PaulWoodley https://t.co/3vjzLa9YHq — Ty Sniffin (@TySniffin) August 28, 2021

When I wake up in the morning I’m going to see highlights of Tyron Woodley sleeping Jake Paul and I can’t wait. #PaulWoodley #boxing #SleepyPaul — Liammmm 🗯 (@Leeurmm) August 28, 2021

This is not a difficult fight for Jake Paul. Woodley is nearly 40,coming off 4 losses in the ufc. Fighting in a "completely different sport" it will go the distance though because TW is a tough, durable man. — James Tech Music (@jamestechmusic1) August 28, 2021

Looking forward to it tbh. Not because it’s an incredible fight but because it’s just pure entertainment 😂 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/B60D1Gomz2 — H A R V E Y (@hharveyy100) August 28, 2021

@jakepaul will beat @TWooodley

Wash away the bullshit

He’s the better boxer & athlete at present

Tyron is here for a payday & a lucky punch

Jake is a sociopath with a chip on his shoulder wanting to kill

Different motivation

If you think Jake is scared you’re a dork#PaulWoodley — Ryan Helt (@RyanHelt) August 28, 2021

Just dropped a bag on Woodley. Don’t let me down, Tyron. #PaulWoodley — Å. J. X. O. (@killaawattzz101) August 28, 2021

Woodley wins if he’s aggressive. If he plays the counter game like he does, he will lose. Just my 2 cents 🤷🏻‍♂️ #tyronwoodley #PaulWoodley — hedifazai1 (@hedifazai1) August 28, 2021

How can you watch this and tell me #PaulWoodley is bad for the sport? 🤔 — EverythingBoxing (@EverythingBoxi2) August 28, 2021

If T-wood beats Jake Paul tonight I will name my first born child Tyron Woodley. That's a fact #PaulWoodley #WoodleyPaul#UFCVegas34 #boxing — Kwerky Cards! (@kwerkycards123) August 28, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ring Girls Are The Most Useless People In MMA

This week, one of the most viral stories came from Khabib Nurmagomedov when he determined that ring girls are “useless.” He provided a detailed explanation as to why, and Michael Bisping recently gave his take on Khabib’s comments as well. Here are some of the reactions from the pulse of MMA to what Khabib had to say.

I kind of agree with Khabib, I’ve never understood why we have ring girls. I’m excited for violence but suddenly there’s a sexy girl in a bikini there? Makes no sense to me #UFCVegas35 — its Hadge 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@itsHadge) August 28, 2021

Go away @TeamKhabib. You retired before fighting the best. You could have fought George. You could have fought Usman. Nope. You quit and no one cares about your opinions. WE like the ring girls. — 76 (@mikestevens1144) August 28, 2021

This is the combat sports entertainment industry. The ring girls are there to add entertainment to the crowd while the fighters rest in between rounds. It's about as simple as that. Most don't spend a lot of time thinking about them, but apparently Khabib does lol. — Jesse Donathan (@the_mmapress1) August 28, 2021

I agree with khabib. What exactly do ring girls do other than be eye candy. It’s disgusting 🤢 — Omar 🇵🇸 (@noodleosiss) August 27, 2021

Khabib if he sees a ring girl at his promotion pic.twitter.com/N6q5OTtUDh — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔲𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔯𝔡𝔬𝔤🇬🇷 (@jo13vard) August 27, 2021

I stand with Khabib!! Please tell me how any ring girl (or boy) is an attribute to the UFC, Bellator or any other MMA fighting league. Do you not know what round it is without them trotting out there ,scantily clad, to present the ring card? — Joli Massaglia (@JoliMassaglia) August 27, 2021

I don't mind the ring girls honestly. They are there for a reason to bring casuals into the sport.



If Khabib doesn't like the idea doesn't mean they should be banned.



It's his promotion so he can do wants. — Muthuraja Ramachandar 📚 (@muthusblog) August 27, 2021

People are really attacking Khabib for saying ring girls are useless. Like what point do they serve? Why do we need half naked 19yo girls holding a sign on the stage? — 𝖎𝖙’𝖘 𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖊𝖗⚜️ (@ItsCartier_) August 26, 2021

I'm not arguing for them to be taken away and neither is khabib really, he was just explaining why he didn't have them in HIS own organisation. And I don't have to be anyone to argue that ring girls are useless, at least mascots and cheerleaders do back flips and shit. — The Cool Guy (@TheCoolGuy1908) August 26, 2021

Lord, everyone is so triggered in comments sections from khabib saying ring girls are useless. Logically speaking, what role do they play in MMA the SPORT — hmz (@ZaboltF) August 26, 2021

Khabib whenever the camera pans to the ring girls:#UFCVegas35 pic.twitter.com/aP1SY7Xkgs — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) August 29, 2021

Friday, it was announced that Frankie Edgar would be making his return to action at Madison Square Garden’s UFC 268 against Marlon “Chito” Vera. Here are a few reactions from MMA fans upon hearing this news.

with all due respect, Chito is wildly overrated — 🦦 (@PimeAndrew) August 27, 2021

Woah that’s a huge opportunity for Chito — BuffMMA (@Buff_MMA) August 27, 2021

People really sleeping on Frankie 🤭 — . (@i98NDK) August 27, 2021

Chito stole O’Malley’s undefeated record and then stole his next fight lol — 4th And Long Radio LLC (@FourthLongRadio) August 27, 2021

