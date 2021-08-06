MMA Fans React To Miocic/Jones News & Brace For UFC 265

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.

Dana White (Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire), Stipe Miocic (Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC), Jon Jones (Image Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Yesterday, we ran a story of Dana White claiming that Jon Jones could either fight for the world title when he’s ready or he could fight Stipe Miocic. White then dropped the bombshell that Miocic has already accepted a fight against Jones, thus bringing us halfway to a Miocic/Jones reality. Here is how the pulse of MMA reacted to White’s claim.

Sadly I think he was using Stipe as a veiled threat towards Francis- he's been publicly expressing frustration with fighter pay, so Dana makes an interim belt, makes him sit out more months and implies he could take the Jones fight away from him too. Always bullying — Niko (@NN68_68) August 6, 2021

Jon Jones and Stipe are not ever going to fight. I honestly cant believe everyone fell for that. I smell some Dana BS.. i know it. — Jay G. (@TrillJayG) August 6, 2021

I think it’s Dana’s way of negotiating in public with Jones. I don’t see it happening, but it sure would be huge if Stipe beat Jones — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) August 6, 2021

Man I can't express how badly I want Stipe to starch Jones. — MattHonkylips (@MattHonkylips) August 5, 2021

Jon Jones breaks Stipe Miočić's ass. — 🌿🚀MMAFANS💨 (@BLAZMMA) August 6, 2021

I'm seeing a lot of Jon Jones vs Stipe talk.



Jones' first fight in the HW division will be for the title. That's it. That's the tweet. — Year of the Ram (@jimmerteam) August 5, 2021

WHAT!??

WHY!??

NOT STIPE!! AH MAN!! THATS JONES FIRST VICTIM!! pic.twitter.com/U6hDW1eN1W — INJURED RESERVE (JUJU) (@HermanNelsonJr2) August 6, 2021

Jon Jones would solidify his legacy as the goat if he beat Stipe Miocic coming off a brutal KO loss aged 38 where he may never be the same fighter again? Nah, not for me — George (@GeorgeMMA_) August 6, 2021

Fans Brace For UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane

It’s going down tomorrow night: UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane. Some of our staff members have already shared their picks for the event; now let’s get some thoughts from the pulse of MMA following the UFC 265 post-fight press conference and face-offs!

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

He's a dillashaw Yan hybrid — Clean Man Living (@CleanManLiving1) August 5, 2021

Quick turnaround for Pillashaw — gezzy (@43gezzy) August 5, 2021

FOTN — supermepapi (@itstillhurtsbro) August 5, 2021

Kenney stands too square not to be picked apart. 29-28 Yadong who lands the bigger shots and probably hurts Kenney coming in at least once.

Bet: Yadong decision +230 1u — Simon Byrne (@mmageezer) August 6, 2021

Betting on Kenney's cardio and pressure here. Should be able to break Yadong down and take over in round 2/3. Don't mind a sprinkle on the round 3 finish but going to stick with the decision. #UFC265 #BettingTips #gamblingtwitter pic.twitter.com/Vy5iMcIMYy — Octagon Tips (@OctagonTips) August 5, 2021

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

For sure, run it back, Angie will win every round and outstrike Tecia and lose in a decision on some bullshit judging, just like Waterson, just like Claudia. Fix the judging, get off their phones — Connor Damewood (@ConnorDamewood) August 6, 2021

Angie better not get screwed by these Texas judges — Coy (@CoyFrutain35) August 6, 2021

Gutted we're missing Amanda Nunes! That said, Torres vs Hill is going to be a slugfest! 2 veteran strikers… Could be the most exciting fight, we'll see… — Kat Becks (@KatBecks2) August 5, 2021

Let’s go Tiny tornado🌪 — Lil Usi (@LilUsi007) August 6, 2021

Editors Note: “Bitch Fucking Season” is a catchphrase of Angela Hill and is used on an official t-shirt of hers.

Oh man I am going to savor every moment of Torres beatdown on hill — 🏝HollandTime🦦 (@holland_time) August 5, 2021

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

People's Main!!! — Outside Roob (@OutsideRoob) August 5, 2021

Can’t wait for this one, definitely getting a fight bonus in this — Arteta Hater (@DepressedAFC1) August 5, 2021

Ever since that weight class shift Chiesa become a monster. Luque won’t be able to handle the takedowns, gimme Chiesa U-DEC — Arti Bets (@arti_bets) August 6, 2021

Luque is a lock in my books on this one. Chiesa hasn't fought a striker of Luque's level — randerpicks (@randerpicks) August 5, 2021

Yeah! Chiesa will have a really hard time with the pressure and keeping Luque from smashing his face constantly. — Rigert (@rigert40932385) August 5, 2021

I got Chiesa tbh, I see a way for Luque to win through KO/TKO but I think Chiesa just has such great wrestling that it will keep Luque thinking twice about throwing bombs. — Dominic 🇯🇴🇮🇶 (@domnukho) August 5, 2021

As excited as I am for Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane on Saturday… I have a weird feeling Michael Chiesa vs Vicente Luque mighttt just end up being fight of the night. A crazy good jiu jitsu artist(Chiesa) vs a savage striker(Luque), we shall see 👀👊🏼🤷🏻‍♂️ — P (@prestonthealien) August 6, 2021

José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

When you’re daydreaming about the Munhoz vs Aldo fight but then you realize that means one of them have to lose pic.twitter.com/UU1Z2oOsij — Ottman Azaitars bag (@fightisland1) August 5, 2021

Holloway is probably my favorite fighter and Volkanovski is a beast, but Aldo is the FW goat no question, absolute legend — Dan Foster (@dan_foster11) August 5, 2021

Aldo – Munhoz is such a good fight. Aldo’s consistently struggled in high pace fights against volume guys. But Pedro’s primary tools don’t really play into Aldo’s weaknesses. Pedro won’t be able to kick with Aldo until maybe R3. Fight’s likely going to come down to R2. — MMAC (@MacMMA_) August 6, 2021

I like these odds for Aldo. He’s got very good takedown defense and is the better striker of the two. I don’t see Aldo being taken down much at all so I then see him picking apart Munhoz on the feet — Garrett Thompson (@gmoneygambler) August 6, 2021

Munhoz has the cardio/durability advantage in an extremely well matched fight. Munhoz high volume striking and constant pressure should wear on Aldo and slowly win him the fight. Aldo will likely start out strong in this fight with Munhoz coming on later. I capped Pedro at (-125) — Prodigy MMA (@Prodigy_MMA_) August 6, 2021

Jose Aldo is 1-5 in against men who land over 5 significant strikes per minute. His one win was against Moicano who was up on the scorecards until Aldo finished him. Munhoz lands 5.60 significant strikes per minute. Just something to think about. — Technical Tim (@TimZTimmyZ) August 6, 2021

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Lol, Lewis casually putting Dana's hands down.

Dana be like: K. — MAS (@MAS30844611) August 6, 2021

I believe he will hurt Lewis to the body and might get a TKO finish similar to Lewis vs JDS.



People say Gane is a boring decision fighter which is just not true. He does finish fights but he had to play smart against the 2 best strikers in the division back to back. — Kevin Lee GOAT (@ZoranMl48208821) August 6, 2021

Black beast in this ho — Varsity status (@imhereforMMA) August 5, 2021

The size of Lewis' fists bruh…imagine getting rocked by that — Bruno ◢ ◤ (@YaBoiBru) August 5, 2021

I'd love to see Lewis get a big KO but Gane keeping the distance and outstriking him is way more likely — Leon (@LeonVegaSuarez) August 6, 2021

ciryl gane will become the goat i reckon my guess, but i hope lewis gets this dub coz bon gamin has time to be the goat still — Nathan Johnston (@NathannJohnston) August 6, 2021

Derrick Lewis is a fighter. Gane is a technician. The Belt becomes a battle of the Frenchmen after Saturday. — Piña Colada Papi🍍 (@champagnevargas) August 6, 2021

Gane is way better than Lewis at everything…. therefore Lewis by ko in last 10 seconds — Tonya Ferguson (@Tonya_Cucuy) August 5, 2021

Please for the love of the Just Bleed god, let Lewis win. — EB (@EBBYM4LYFE) August 6, 2021

