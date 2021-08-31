MMA Fans React To Paul/Woodley & UFC Vegas 35 Results

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!

Last night, Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision. The world was talking about this fight, including celebrities and other sports figures. But what we are considered with here at MMA News is the reaction from the pulse of MMA: the fans! Here are some of the raw reactions to the aftermath of the big event.

Jake Paul clearly won last night, but it is clearer that the party lifestyle & lack of good training cost him his explosiveness & sharp technique. He needs to go back to Milton Supreme. BJ Flores is not the guy for this level in his career.#PaulWoodley #MiltonSupreme @jakepaul — Sergio Michel – Official Band Profile! (@_Sergio_Michel_) August 30, 2021

I haven’t said anything about #PaulWoodley because I already get better versions of scripted fights from WWE and AEW. — 9-0-Wonder (@RaveyRobs) August 30, 2021

Anyone saying Woodley won that fight is a legit clown. I understand ppl not liking Jake but no way in hell Tyron was close to winning that fight. He won 1 round that should've been a 10-8 round and that's ALL. He was scared to engage all fight. #PaulWoodley #Boxing — 🥊True Boxing Kings🥊 (@TrueBoxingKings) August 30, 2021

As an MMA fan, we witnessed the same old Woodley. Landed a great shot but was reluctant to push forward and look for the finish. Five years ago, Tyron would've gotten the job done.



Is Paul cherry-picking his opponents? 🤔#PaulWoodley | #boxing — James Evans (@EvansJames99) August 30, 2021

What an embarrassment for Woodley. Also showed his typical mental weakness – stuck in neutral for most of the fight. #PaulWoodley — International SuperChad (@banrecordholder) August 30, 2021

Seen the Woodley/Paul fight just then and I can tell you now its a fix, Woodley could have mauled Jake at anytime and threw hardly anything. Then he did land a big shot and never followed up.#fix #paulvswoodley #PaulWoodley #WoodleyPaul — Stoko1990 (@Stoko90) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul: I'm going to make Tyron Woodley a meme… #JakePaul #PaulWoodley

The meme: pic.twitter.com/McZUnofwIV — Sir Khalid The 1st (@muhamma11698828) August 30, 2021

Oh, and "respectfully" he's a whole ass degenerate HO if Tyron Woodley get that man name permanently tatted on him for a finger sniff of a rematch. #PaulWoodley — TstreeT Controversy (@TstreeTContra) August 30, 2021

Maybe we all got it wrong and this #JakePaul kid is legit after all…… 😂😂😂😂😂 I’m just kidding. Time for legit boxers. No more youtubers, ex basketball players and semi retired MMA fighters. Time go legit. #PaulWoodley #Boxing — David J Etheridge (@DavidJEtheridge) August 30, 2021

#PaulWoodley Woodley will be a meme come Monday morning pic.twitter.com/hFGRZTHMyO — Ed_black (@reyes53923262) August 30, 2021

Even if Tyron Woodley beats Jake Paul in the next fight but if he gets the "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo. He taking the L idc #PaulWoodley 😂😂 — Muhammad Wajahat (@waji_11) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul isn’t a bad boxer. He’s not anywhere close to the elites of the sport by any means; but his hard work shows. Congrats to him.#PaulWoodley — KJ (@ThatKJGuy) August 30, 2021

Boxing fans wondering why Tyron doesn’t let his hands go. Welcome to the misery club. He’s been like this since Usman. #PaulWoodley — Turning Pint (@DefinedPolitik) August 30, 2021

Funny hearing people say the fight was rigged because Woodley didn't throw more punches.



These people obviously have never watched Woodley fight before #ufc #PaulWoodley — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul is making MMA and UFC fighters looks bad #PaulWoodley #JakePaulVsWoodley — The Mogo🇹🇿 (@Abdulvin) August 30, 2021

#PaulWoodley #paul def won that fight. #woodley should have got a ten eight round as he did knock down Paul, it was the ropes that were keeping him up. Anyway, Woodley leaves the ring much richer, that’s what the fight was all about. $$$$$ — Haggis Gaming (@turasatana1) August 30, 2021

Wood had this in the bag. Had he used the jab early on, he'd have landed the big right hand sooner in the fight. Had he landed that right hand earlier and more often, he'd have slept Jake. That being said Jake is real, can't deny the kid anymore. #MMATwitter #PaulWoodley — aka Yung Malva Pudding 🍰 (@heelkudamma) August 30, 2021

Also taking place this weekend was UFC Vegas 35, which featured decorated strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze in the main event. If you missed the event, you can get all caught up on the results right here. And below, you can check out the reactions from MMA fans to the night’s biggest fights!

Sam Alvey vs Wellington Turman

Turman won all 3 rounds, Alvey can only blame himself for his opponent losing 2 points and still winning — Lucas Schildbach (@LucasSchildbach) August 29, 2021

Alvey was robbed on that one — Curt's Clocks – The Atmos Repair Specialist (@AtmosRepair) August 29, 2021

Name change proposals. — Dan (@DanielChinSmith) August 29, 2021

Alessio Di Chirico vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Guess Alhassan will go back to being a -400 or so again #UFCVegas35 — OccamsRazor (@OccamsR4Z0R) August 29, 2021

“You know who doesn’t skip leg day ?” — 🧚🏾‍♀️✨ (@PINKslimeee) August 29, 2021

Makhmud Muradov vs Gerald Meerschaert

Incredible win for Gerald Meerschaert, who took advantage of a surprisingly sloppy Muradov. A huge L for the Money Team. Events in the first round gave Meerschaert a lot of recovery time, but GM didn't kick the nuts intentionally. #UFCVegas35 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) August 29, 2021

I had a feeling Muradov couldn’t keep that pace. He came out swinging full tilt and sure enough, Meerschaert drowned him in deep water. Dude was fading hard and fast then it wa small over. #UFCVegas35 — Patty Jay (@patsokay) August 29, 2021

I genuinely thought there was no chance gerald could win that. Fair play. — FF Maca (@FabianFurlong) August 29, 2021

What a comeback and upset from Gerald Meerschaert! He was +500 against Makhmud Muradov pic.twitter.com/f8VUBKZXhp — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 29, 2021

Andre Petroski vs Micheal Gilmore

Gilmore is horrible. It's a bit discouraging for the rest of his UFC run that it took Petroski that long tbh. — Kdizz11 (@Kdizz11DFS) August 29, 2021

UFC trying to push Petroski, why else would Gilmore be in there over Ryder? #UFCFightNight — Brandon-James Raad (@BJkezzz) August 29, 2021

Dana really brought Michael Gilmore to be a sacrificial lamb for Andre Petroski and the lamb started fighting back lmao Petroski fuckin sucks — 𝚆𝚄𝙹𝙴𝙺 𝚃𝙰𝙳𝙴𝙺 ➐ (@LegendaryPolack) August 29, 2021

Petroski VS Gilmore?? What is going on here? I think Dana has a little crush on Petroski #ufcvegas35 — fuccclilb (@IiSheard) August 29, 2021

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Kevin Lee trying to fit in at welterweight pic.twitter.com/VXmGkH9zY4 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) August 29, 2021

Everytime Kevin gets extra after winning a first round, it’s a terrible sign. Been that way for like all his Ls — ham 🏹 (@GoinHAM9HD) August 29, 2021

Kevin Lee : “shit happens , I will be back after 2 years , I still think am the greatest martial artist ever existed “ — nato (@so_idk_) August 29, 2021

Kevin Lee tomorrow:



“I see holes in Israel Adesanya’s game” — JP (@newf__) August 29, 2021

Lee thought he would beat Usman and Khabib lol 🥴🥴🥴 — Pretty Lochs (@FromLiga) August 29, 2021

D-Rod proving he’s the real deal tonight, give this man a ranked opponent — Yug (@Yug50804073) August 29, 2021

Ricky Turcios vs Brady Hiestand

After that performance Im hoping Hiestand stills gets a shot in the UFC. Great fight by both guys and glad to see my #1 pick Turcios get it done! — Hank (@FightNightHank) August 29, 2021

I think the right man won… he was very active whether on his back or with the standup…if Hiestand would have won the decision people would have been saying Turcios should have won… Good fight though respect to both fighters! — Jason Garcia (@jaygintheplace) August 29, 2021

Turcios vs Hiestand was reminiscent of Griffin vs Bonnar an instant classic. Just absolutely surreal & such a privilege to have watched all these warriors duke it out. Martial Arts as a whole wins & you love to see it ❤️👊🏻 — Dobz™ (@Dooobbz) August 29, 2021

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina

@BryanBattle10 Holla at your boy!! I told ya'll this man would Not be denied this destiny!! Congratulations my dude on a great fight and showing the world what we already know…you a bad man!! — Robert Beaver (@RobertB91376106) August 29, 2021

@GoreTresean trophy, but definitely a worthy interim winner. He fought well. Hope @danawhite gives Tresean his shot and maybe Bryan a shot at proving he IS the top dog of TUF middleweights — HoosierTweets (@WittnessTweets) August 29, 2021

Bryan Battle inspires me so much. Walked into an MMA gym overweight just looking for a workout. Falls in love with it. 5 years later he wins a UFC contract on the Ultimate Fighter after being picked last by his team. Dreams come true, gotta make mine bigger now 🤩. — Sha’carri Richardsons Plug (@realhotboyRich) August 30, 2021

Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze

Gutted to see Barboza lose but Giga Chikadze is a serious contender. Will be interesting to see how he holds up against an elite wrestler — Humaid (@humaidm_) August 29, 2021

Great stoppage. My goodness that was brutal. What great striking Giga Chikadze! What a beastttt!!

He's gonna be a huge problem in the Featherweight division.

Respect to one of the greatest strikers Edson Barboza! True warrior of the game.#UFCVegas35 — Mohammed Omer (@MohammedOmer11) August 29, 2021

Holy shit @giga_chikadze what a phenomenal fight. He said “Fuck a back-and-forth” going into the 3rd. Though Edson survived the ground, you saw in getting back up that he was nowhere near recovered, and Giga hit WHAM. Edson still a fav, though. #UFC #UFCVegas36 #BarbozaChikadze — bøggsy (@CuSullivan) August 29, 2021

Giga Chikadze dominated the range. Fought at kickboxing range. Barboza operates at boxing range. Giga’s high kick volume kept Barboza on the outside looking in, the hills have 👀 #UFCVegas35 — C.Guy (@DadHallOfFamer) August 29, 2021

Fantastic performance from Giga Chikadze. Was on the edge of my seat the whole time!!! So elusive and quick, to out-strike Edson Barboza and make him look 'average' in comparison is damned impressive. I beg he fights Holloway or Kattar next 😳 #UFCVegas35 — Nathan Glass (@NathanGlasshole) August 29, 2021

Chikadze showed great patience in finishing Barbosa. Great pressure combined with accurate striking. Hopefully he works on that ground game, because after this, don't no mofos wanna trade with him#UFCVegas35 — PufPufStrök (@PufPufStrok) August 29, 2021

Wow, You gotta start paying attention to Chikadze if you weren't before this fight, What a performance. He stayed patient, Picked his shots and put Barboza away. Good clean work. #UFCVegas35 — ᴮʸʳᵒⁿ ᴴᵃʳᵐᵒⁿ (@GunnolfHaley) August 29, 2021

Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in the comments sections!