MMA Fans React To Poirier’s Retirement Hint & Adesanya’s Warning

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.

Dustin Poirier (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Yesterday, we ran a story about Dustin Poirier hinting that if he were to win the lightweight championship, he would retire, stating that he might go off and sell hot sauce after finally obtaining UFC gold. Here were some of the comments on our Facebook page about this story.

Dustin Poirier has dropped a couple of hints that a UFC world title win could be the last time we see him compete inside of the Octagon. Posted by MMA News on Monday, August 2, 2021

“I love the lightweight division and definitely would hate to see him take the title and call it a career BUT this isn’t golf or football. These guys risk a lot every time they step into the octagon against other elite fighters. Seeing as he has a family, I’d be switching over to hot sauce selling too haha” – Zach

“He has a lot of money at the moment. He needs the belt only. After that.. Kiss and say good bye,” – Basir

“Thank your Daddy Conor. You’ll be able to retire with plenty in the bank account,” – PReston

“Soo we will see him for another 10 year,” – Yiaroslav “Don’t blame him. Just made 10 million off the Conor fight. Doesn’t need to get punched in the face anymore. He can coach or do analyst if he wants to be in the sport still. Good for him,” – Troy

“The fans want a title defending champion not someone who will be champ then retire that’s not right,” – Andrew

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Yesterday after midnight, Israel Adesanya put the entire middleweight division on notice when he sent out the following tweet:

PSA: Middleweights…you’re fucked.

Another metamorphosis happened on my 32nd trip around the sun. Bottom line, it has come to my attn that Imma need to #applypressure on everything. But yea, all you cunts at 185 get better or get better excuses. Have a good day!

🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/7mpF1tWpKx — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 2, 2021

Here are how some fans reacted to Adesanya’s PSA:

Please continue doing a lot of work on your grappling. No doubt from your last fight with Jan and Vettori every opponent will now want to wrestle. — D~4~Dauntless (@Dazzle_3D) August 2, 2021

Talk your S*** izzy! Let's go champ 🏆 — womenruletheworld30🤍🧡 (@womenrule30) August 2, 2021

Skinhead Izzy gonna be a new mythical fighter — Izzy’s Alt 🥊 (@StyleBendersAlt) August 2, 2021

Can’t wait for this dude to get humbled soon! — Art (@WRXLESS_) August 2, 2021

Coming soon to 185… pic.twitter.com/4Bh9JaCJID — Mumps Khabib (@DeepOceanEagle) August 2, 2021

Yesterday, we rang in fight week by sharing the official UFC 265 Countdown video and providing a snapshot preview of the pay-per-view. The UFC was busy setting the mood as well over on their official Twitter page. Here are some of the reactions from the pulse of MMA at the start of the PPV fight week:

Cyril Gane will pick Derrick Lewis apart as long as he manages to keep the distance, that is, until Lewis closes the distance fast and catches Gane with one of his knockout blows and puts Gane to sleep — Rodney Ives Collen (@RodneyCollen) August 2, 2021

Here's how the advanced stats line up for Lewis vs Gane pic.twitter.com/uogy1QErhV — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) August 2, 2021

@francis_ngannou is the undisputed champ. Nothing against these 2 guys but the @ufc shouldn’t have an interim title bout at this time — riders_union (@riders_union) August 2, 2021

Gane will dominate for 24 minutes then get ko’d by Lewis — Igor’s Fight Club (@FightIgor) August 2, 2021

Man I love Lewis but Gane really needs to win this…. He is the evolution the heavyweight division needs… Let's go Bon Gamin!!! — SPACE COWBOY (@SPACECOWBOY9002) August 2, 2021

Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in our comments sections!