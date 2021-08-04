MMA Fans React To Poirier’s Retirement Hint & Adesanya’s Warning

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.
Dustin Poirier Hints At Retirement After Winning UFC Title
Yesterday, we ran a story about Dustin Poirier hinting that if he were to win the lightweight championship, he would retire, stating that he might go off and sell hot sauce after finally obtaining UFC gold. Here were some of the comments on our Facebook page about this story.
“I love the lightweight division and definitely would hate to see him take the title and call it a career BUT this isn’t golf or football. These guys risk a lot every time they step into the octagon against other elite fighters. Seeing as he has a family, I’d be switching over to hot sauce selling too haha” – Zach
“He has a lot of money at the moment. He needs the belt only. After that.. Kiss and say good bye,” – Basir
“Thank your Daddy Conor. You’ll be able to retire with plenty in the bank account,” – PReston
“Soo we will see him for another 10 year,” – Yiaroslav
“Don’t blame him. Just made 10 million off the Conor fight. Doesn’t need to get punched in the face anymore. He can coach or do analyst if he wants to be in the sport still. Good for him,” – Troy
“The fans want a title defending champion not someone who will be champ then retire that’s not right,” – Andrew
Israel Adesanya Issues Warning To The Entire UFC Middleweight Division
Yesterday after midnight, Israel Adesanya put the entire middleweight division on notice when he sent out the following tweet:
Here are how some fans reacted to Adesanya’s PSA:
The Countdown to UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Officially Begins
Yesterday, we rang in fight week by sharing the official UFC 265 Countdown video and providing a snapshot preview of the pay-per-view. The UFC was busy setting the mood as well over on their official Twitter page. Here are some of the reactions from the pulse of MMA at the start of the PPV fight week:
Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in our comments sections!