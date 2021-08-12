MMA Fans React To Team Jones’s Miocic Snub & Gable Steveson’s Tease

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!

Jon Jones, Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After Dana White revealed last week that Stipe Miocic had accepted a fight against Jon Jones, Jones’s coach Mike Winkeljohn shot down the idea, stating that Jones is currently only looking for the biggest challenges. Here’s how the pulse of MMA reacted to this snub from Team Jones over on our Facebook page.

“Jones needs to prove he can handle a heavyweight fighter. Stipe would be a great test and is a high level opponent.” – James

Stipe Miocic

“I’ve always liked to watch him fight but to throw away 2+ years of his career at the end of his prime is just bizarre to me.” – Keith

“Jones doesn’t deserve to be in the Ufc at all let alone get a title fight he hasn’t worked his way up to.” – Johnnie

“If Jones is all about wanting more money…, it’s now been 2yrs of money missed out on. His value is doing nothing but dropping at this point.” -Charlee

“Dana is usually wrong but he’s right when he says that Mike winkeljohn is bad for the sport. How is stipe not a big fight? It’s not even that it doesn’t excite them. They don’t want to risk the opportunity of a title fight by losing to someone who is damn good at fighting and hits harder than anyone jones has fought. Stipe is a real threat and they know it.” -Johnie

Mike Winkeljohn. Image Credit: Getty Images

“Why does Jon have to be such a damn Diva. Smh. All Jon has to do is beat up a couple heavyweights and then he’ll get the title shot.” -Frank

“I think it’s all about money. Higher risk of getting KO’d at heavyweight. If Jon is gonna take that risk for his career, he wants to take it on the biggest payday while his stock is the highest. Smart move, but sucks for fans who are anxious to see him fight at heavyweight.” -Alex

“This is the fight. This has always been the fight since the day Jones decided to move to heavyweight. I’m not interested in seeing Jones fight anyone else at heavyweight except Stipe. They should make a fucking GOAT belt like they did the BMF.” -Bart

Gable Steveson, Image Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson attempted to get the attention of Dana White with a friendly wave. Steveson has not been close-lipped about his desire to weigh all options as a free agent, with the UFC being among them. So how did MMA fans react to Steveson’s social media gesture towards Dana White? Take a gander down below.

Gable joining MMA Twitter like: pic.twitter.com/FpqDl9hfNI — James May MMA (@CaptainSlowMMA) August 10, 2021

Don’t tease me … — S. Pam Account (@connectedaskew) August 10, 2021

Get him in camp @dc_mma ! — justin (@triplejayash) August 10, 2021

The UFC could use another DC type of athlete. That would shake up the heavyweight division even more — Darian Brown (@DarianBrown93) August 11, 2021

Dana cheap. Get a good agent before doing business with him. He'll have you fighting for gift certificates if he could. — Umar Lee (@UmarLeeIII) August 10, 2021

Looks like the wave worked…the marketing has begun — TavarE⭕S (@Tavareos1) August 11, 2021

No effin way! Yo if Gable gets into mma I'll lose my mind. I hope this happens!!!! — bubba (@bubba2489) August 10, 2021

Ay baby it's time for that 10k/10k contract whaddup — TheGoatestOfAllTime (@YoMamaFatLmao) August 11, 2021

I mean, you can wave at Dana all you want but you’re still years away from being able to fight in the UFC. Might want to train a bit first. Congrats on the gold medal, and go to WWE instead. — $am Bank$ (@sambanks22) August 10, 2021

You can fight pro wrestling when you become 45years old.

But,MMA is young guys sports.



Come on man! You are talented young man!

Come to UFC first,and after WWE!!



First time ever TRIPLE Crown!!! Olympic champion,UFC champion,WWE champion!

So,first MMA!!! — Hiro (@HiroshiYjlb) August 10, 2021

Within two years he beats the shit out of Gane. Gable is on another level of athleticism. He would also be the best wrestler ever join UFC. — tyler aslanian (@tyleraslanian) August 10, 2021

Yesterday, it was reported that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman revealed that the promotion was closing in on signing free agent and UFC legend Diego Sanchez. Here are a few comments from MMA community members reacting to the news.

Oh hell……



BKFC….is close to signing….



Diego Sanchez. — Mister B (@MisterB1986) August 10, 2021

Looks like Diego Sanchez is gonna sign with BKFC, oh lord. — Pain Fight Predictions (@PainMMA) August 10, 2021

I wouldn't even pirate a Diego Sanchez BKFC card, the fuck are they doing? — Wolfbible (@WolfBible) August 11, 2021

Diego Sanchez is DONE. I doubt he makes any waves at #BKFC but I sure will watch. #SignMeUp https://t.co/VoBHS0SOrn — JustGinaMMA🇭🇹 (@JustGinaMMA) August 10, 2021

