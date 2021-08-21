MMA Fans Speak On McGregor/Bisping, McGregor/Usman, & CM Punk

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community to the sport’s hottest stories!

Michael Bisping (Getty Images), Conor McGregor (Reuters)

Conor McGregor did not take kindly to Michael Bisping’s assessment that Daniel Cormier would tear him limb from limb, so McGregor fired back at “The Count,” calling the UFC legend a “nobody” and dredging up Bisping’s KO loss to Kelvin Gastelum in Bisping’s final fight. Bisping let the comment pass until a fan inadvertently set off a brief afterhours war of words between Bisping and McGregor.

As was the case with McGregor and Cormier’s spat, fans were swift to take sides in this dispute.

Conor trying to out trash talk the god of trash talking bisping isn’t goona work out well for him — merrick (@BoyzShiddy) August 18, 2021

Stop the fight!! Conor is already dead. After all, why would conor choose someone like Bisping to trash talk?😂 https://t.co/gCtmGdqRe6 — Showman (@Mystic_Khabib) August 18, 2021

Damn bro Bisping went there 🥶#MMATwitter Conor is picking the wrong man to tweet and delete about 🥱 pic.twitter.com/e8wEF0xeJU — TheMMAJoker (@TheMMAJoker12) August 18, 2021

I like how Bisping had that tweet about how he doesn’t know what’s getting deleted more Conors tweets or his legacy and then Conor deletes all of his tweets of him coming at Bisping hahaha — Ty Evans (@darceknight0) August 18, 2021

Conor really bit off more than he could chew by slandering Bisping huh? — 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙🌌🏝️ (@WonderbreadMMA) August 18, 2021

Well @bisping no need to say Conor would get ripped by DC, it was a Twitter back and forth. But you had to get involved and stir the pot even more, I don’t think cute retired DC would hurt Conor, lol I think it was a silly thing to say on your part, Conor is allowed to clap back — womenruletheworld30🤍🧡 (@womenrule30) August 18, 2021

Actually in every facet of life money puts you ahead. The simple fact that your even mentioning the money tells me it bothers you having alot less money than Conor McGregor. Don't hate, congratulate. — Daniel Rowe (@DanielR90424516) August 18, 2021

@bisping absolutely flamed Conor with this comment. Damn. https://t.co/3oKTRWpWWo — 2x Social Media Champ (@2xSocial) August 18, 2021

Conor may actually come back to delete this tweet ASAP lol — An Truong (@Van_An_Truong) August 18, 2021

Conor’s insults are really sad, Michael Bisping doesn’t even want to play along. He feels sorry for him. — Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) August 18, 2021

Man nobody in MMA respects Conor one bit lol. Mans caught strays from everywhere from Dustin, DC to Khabib to Usman and now Bisping and his only comeback is “I’m rich” lmao. — UNCLE YAGII (@101_uncle) August 18, 2021

During a Q&A with fans on Twitter, Conor McGregor was asked what it’s like to “spark” fighters in three different weight classes. Here is how McGregor responded:

Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too.

That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds)

Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5)

And then another KO in a ufc title fight.

3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records.

It’s right there! https://t.co/80iI59klPN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

“Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds) Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight. 3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!”

After Usman’s feisty response to McGregor, the MMA community again opened up the discussion of Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor, including Daniel Cormier. Here is what the pulse of MMA had to say about the prospect of these two ultimate competitors clashing heads.

Despite being the legend Conor is, he doesn't stand a chance against Usman. But if Usman gets that fight that will be a huge payday for him and of course he should take it. — Mister Culprit (@MisterCulprit) August 18, 2021

If @USMAN84kg gets a fight with Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA is going to have a lot more to worry about than a broken leg. Usman already broke Colbys jaw, Conors would be next. — Jaimeson (@IveyTheGreatest) August 18, 2021

Kamaru Usman ratio’ing Conor McGregor is a beautiful thing lol pic.twitter.com/8NHXCZWQex — nudle boy (@nudleluver) August 18, 2021

No way in hell Mcgregor would sign on to fight Usman. Usman would literally murder Conor in the octagon. — Ghost2Coast (@Doodoovoodoo1) August 18, 2021

Makes absolutely no sense and conor would be stupid to take this fight after what Usman did to masvidal. https://t.co/PXATfcg6vM — JetonG (@jetonnG) August 18, 2021

Conor should retire before he fights Usman, Usman will hurt him. https://t.co/Rv0avXJD8S — AdammitMayfieldTakeOffWithIt (@BrownsObsession) August 18, 2021

Usman would be dumb not to fight Conor and Conor would be dumb to think he can win 😂 taking candy from a baby — Jack Wright (@JackIamwright94) August 18, 2021

That's all very well DC but it's not a question of whether Usman would do it, it's a question of whether Conor would and I don't think he will go anywhere near Usman. Only Khabib would deal with Usman at 170 — Problem slayer (@FX_247) August 18, 2021

If Conor beats Usman the mmaverse would implode — italianreem 🇮🇹🇺🇾 (@Mauro0090) August 18, 2021

Imagine Conor actually comes back and beats Usman for the belt. Unfathomable. I'd sell my children. — aka Yung Malva Pudding 🍰 (@heelkudamma) August 18, 2021

CM Punk Makes His Return To Professional Wrestling

Image Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

On yesterday’s installment of AEW Rampage, CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to professional wrestling in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Punk came out to a thunderous ovation and was showered with nothing but love from his devoted, grateful fans.

At the end of 2014, CM Punk joined the UFC after walking away from professional wrestling. He would make his debut two years later at UFC 203 and lose to Mickey Gall via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Punk would return two years later at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson and lose in a very lopsided unanimous decision that many thought would be the last time we’d see Punk inside the UFC Octagon. Based on yesterday’s arrival to All Elite Wrestling, his MMA retirement is now arguably confirmed, and Punk is home where many people feel he’s always belonged.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from the MMA community after Punk’s epic return to professional wrestling.

Fair play to the man, he said he'd love to give MMA a try regardless and jumped straight into the best organisation in the world. He belongs in that world, but he'll always have my respect for throwing himself into combat sports without any experience. Proper legend 👏👏👏 — KieranW (@Jw95Kieran) August 21, 2021

You can’t get any better than this! pic.twitter.com/7ocsTWTxzN — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) August 21, 2021

Atleast he tried and I respect the hell out of that ❤

This also proved ufc is a tougher sport than most people think — MixedMartialArts (@MixedMa30511035) August 21, 2021

Was cage-side at a CFFC event. I had no clue he was calling the action and was legit starstruck when I saw him. So happy to see him back in wrestling. He brings the entertainment back to sports entertainment. pic.twitter.com/Z1QvkCKHL5 — Stevie V (@itsmesteviev) August 21, 2021

It’s crazy nobody remembers his mma run. Funny thing is he will make more this year in @AEW than Gall & Jackson have made combined their whole careers — Koko Dionis (@iamKokoD) August 21, 2021

It was amazing. This is probably the loudest pop I have ever heard. I wish I could have been there to see this. P.S. I would love to see Daniel Cormier as All Elite as well. — aGo (@IgObYaGo) August 21, 2021

He tried following Lesnars tracks. Not as successful of course in UFC but he came back bigger than ever still — Immunilized (@CKIsImmune) August 21, 2021

Is that not THE loudest pop in all time wrestling entertainment — Mat 🇦🇺 (@MathewBarnes33) August 21, 2021

As bad as it went you have to respect him for trying. Day and night. — GlennyCee (@TTV_GlennyCee) August 21, 2021

There wasnt any piped in crowd noise there,that was insane! Welcome back Punk👏👏 — Wallasey61 (@wallasey61) August 21, 2021

He wanted to be like Lesner and prove to the world that he can be a bad ass also. Unfortunately he failed miserably. — mike smith 🇵🇸 (@pittbull24_7) August 21, 2021

He wanted to challenge himself, kudos for trying! — Yo it’s a peepo $AJ (@ajcx_official) August 21, 2021

One of the all time greatest entertainers ✔️ That theme song hits different 🤓 #CMPunk — Hamza Chouchane (@Hamzabutterfly) August 21, 2021

This is why Derek… lay off = scarcity = hype basic economics — Pat My Balls (@p_chase1995) August 21, 2021

