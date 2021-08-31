MMA Legend BJ Penn Delivers Cease & Desist Warning To Jake Paul

BJ Penn was not a fan of Jake Paul‘s shenanigans during his fight against Tyron Woodley.

This past weekend, internet sensation-turned boxer Jake Paul improved his record to 4-0 via a split-decision win over Tyron Woodley in a fight that was easily the 24-year-old’s toughest test to date after being rocked hard in the fourth round by a Woodley right hand. However, Paul was able to weather the storm and cruise to a decision win, something that has earned Paul the respect from many people.

Nonetheless, one man who was not impressed was the legendary former UFC welterweight and lightweight champion BJ Penn. During the fight, Paul was seen licking his gloves to show how much he loves to fight. If you followed MMA during Penn’s prime as he terrorized the lightweight division, you will know that Penn used to lick the blood off his gloves after destroying his opponents, a signature celebration and one that is carved into the memory of MMA fans during his reign.

After Paul’s win, Penn posted on his social media to express his displeasure in Paul for licking his gloves and accused him of “copying.”

“Don’t ever copy me again you f—kin p-ssy, look at my gloves, look at the pillows on your hands 20 years of war!”

Penn was a dominant force from 2001-2010. He achieved becoming only the second man to win a UFC title in two different divisions at the time as a UFC lightweight and welterweight champion. “The Prodigy” defeated the likes of Matt Hughes twice, Matt Serra, Takanori Gomi, Kenny Florian, and many more. A UFC Hall Of Famer, Penn retired in 2019 after suffering a couple losses consecutively.

Who did it better, BJ Penn or Jake Paul?