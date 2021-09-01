Nate Diaz & Conor McGregor Engage In Lengthy Twitter Battle

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have had quite the back-and-forth exchange on Twitter.

There is no love lost between Diaz and McGregor. The two fighters are 1-1 against each other under the UFC banner. Diaz won their first encounter via second-round submission back in March 2016. McGregor won the Aug. 2016 rematch via majority decision.

While the two embraced following their rematch, it’s been all trash talk from there. We’re five years removed from McGregor vs. Diaz 2 and both men are still trading barbs.

Here is their latest, very lengthy exchange.

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit?



🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Nah bitch u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur shit and u crutched outta the fight with me

And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken ass you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a pussy too — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

@TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget kabob was scared as hell of me and he beat your ass and finished you off

And Don’t forget DP scared of me also but he beat your ass and finished you too.. you’re all pusssies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around. And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate fuck your little sport. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

That means I’m the double triple champ of this whole shit fuck all you pussies .. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home don’t you got any friends — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Into the belly when I get ya — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Little cockroach Diaz brother.

It’s 3 on the street grab the heat. pic.twitter.com/Cvbp2PEJBt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

It’s just business remember your the sports man I showed Uguys this street shit I fought both your teams out the cage before any of Uguys realized the real fight game sporty lil bitches — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

I’m on a hair trigger mate. You stay where you are in hiding if you know what’s good for you bro. God bless ya kid have a good day 🙏 👋 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Fuck you 😊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fuck the whole city I am 🦍 #bye — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

It’s none of that hitting arms and commentary screaming with me.

It’s silence and holes in the head. pic.twitter.com/QFB9OghB8Q — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

I ended this guys career lol what happened to him get him back here u need some help and why u just throw ur friends away shithead pic.twitter.com/wepc2qc7ph — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Fact spitter 💦 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

I’ll fight you in 4 years when your healed up 🤕 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

“You taking everything I worked for motherfucker” hahahaja well then work harder you little cockroach #foreverrich #bye 👋 pic.twitter.com/6aLHJQWVH6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

Diaz last competed back in June. He dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. As for McGregor, he’s recovering after suffering a broken tibia in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back in July.

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?