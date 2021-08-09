Nate Diaz Sends A Message To Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz never holds his tongue and he’s got something to say to Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Diaz has a storied history with McGregor. The two are 1-1 against each other and many feel a trilogy fight is inevitable. In their first meeting back in March 2016, Diaz defeated McGregor via second-round submission. McGregor scored a victory in their Aug. 2016 rematch via majority decision.

The rivalry isn’t lost on Diaz, who sent McGregor the following message on Twitter.

You Should’ve already learned from this pic.twitter.com/RtbxDcNKw4 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 9, 2021

Diaz has never fought Poirier, but there is still some bad blood between the two. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 230 but it didn’t materialize. Poirier claimed that Diaz wouldn’t agree to the fight unless it was on his terms, so he decided to undergo surgery for a nagging injury.

The Stockton native still has “The Diamond” on his mind.

Don’t trip tho I’ll show you how to do it

💎 🔫 pic.twitter.com/tCqCleD8Kt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 9, 2021

Diaz was last seen in action back in June. He shared the Octagon with Leon Edwards on the main card of UFC 263. Diaz was outgunned for most of the fight but had a last-minute hail mary one-two combination that rocked Edwards. “Rocky” survived and won the bout via unanimous decision.

As for Poirier and McGregor, the two are coming off their trilogy fight. Poirier won the bout via first-round TKO after the “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia. Poirier is likely due for a shot at UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira.