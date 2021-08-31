New Orleans Attacker Calls Out Michael Bisping, “The Count” Responds

UFC legend Michael Bisping has responded to the individual who attacked him in New Orleans after the individual called out “The Count” in a recent video.

Bisping, who is a UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Middleweight Champion, was on a vacation in the Louisianan City back in June. While filming his surroundings on Bourbon Street, the 42-year-old got into an altercation with a man passing by, one that ended with Bisping being struck.

Taking to Twitter after the incident, Bisping described what happened and laughed off the attacker’s punching power.

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

But in a surprising turn of events, the attacker himself has emerged from the shadows and issued a response to Bisping’s account of the events that unfolded that night.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, the man who was seemingly behind the attack addressed his actions, and suggested he’d have still punched Bisping if he’d have known who he was.

“What’s up YouTube? So, I’m here to talk about the shit that happened on Bourbon Street with me and Michael Bisping. So I come to find out the he actually was a UFC fighter, which I did not know it was him, but if I did know it was him, I probably would have still hit this motherfucker anyways.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

The individual went on to describe the lead-up to the incident, and revealed what it was that made him attack the former UFC middleweight.

“He’s sitting there filming a band or whatever. I have a high tendency of cameras being pointed towards me in certain areas, in certain locations, because of my past history… So I see his phone go to my face, I put my hand up and said, ‘Yo, stop filming me.’

“So, when he told me to suck his dick, about six seconds in, I punched him, but I punched him so quick, it wasn’t shit, but it was something.”

Despite essentially confirming that he’d assaulted Bisping for simply filming on a public street, the attacker went on to call out “The Count” for a one-on-one fight.

“Michael Bisping, you’re a bitch, if you want your fight, your one-on-one or whatever, I’m down.”

😂😂😂 this is the guy pic.twitter.com/bitXXBzoP7 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

In a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, which the title joked was “Presented by the Bourbon Street Bastard,” Bisping responded to the video and issued a Liam Neeson-inspired comeback.

“Send me the video, because I’m going to track him down. I’m gonna get my peeps to do a little bit of IP tracking. I’m gonna track this motherfucker, I’m gonna find him. I have a very particular set of skills. I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Perhaps we’ll be seeing Michael Bisping vs. the ‘Bourbon Street Bastard’ on the next Jake Paul undercard…

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s interaction with his New Orleans attacker?