Oscar De La Hoya On Return: ‘I’m Finally Doing It For Myself’

Oscar De La Hoya has detailed the reason he’s decided to make a comeback.

De La Hoya is scheduled to mix it up with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort. It’ll be a pro boxing match. The action will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

De La Hoya has won world titles across multiple weight classes. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame back in 2014. Despite his substantial edge in boxing experience over Belfort, “The Golden Boy” has opened up as the betting underdog.

Speaking to reporters during a scrum ahead of the bout with Belfort, De La Hoya explained why things are different now as opposed to how they were during his prime (via MMAJunkie.com).

“For myself. I’m doing it for myself. I’ve had a f*cking crazy life – had a crazy life. I’m sorry if I get all emotional and sh*t. I’ve done this for 35 years. I’ve always done it for my family. I’ve done it for my fans all over the world. I’ve gone into the ring and just let it all out because I love what I do. I love what I represent for people. But I’m finally doing it for myself. I’m doing it for my kids – for Devon, for Jacob, for Tatiana, for little Oscar, for Victoria, you know, for myself especially. I can’t f*cking wait. Can’t f*cking wait.”

Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t competed inside the ring in a pro bout since December 2008. He was stopped by Manny Pacquiao. There had been rumors about a potential showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. before his retirement in 2009.