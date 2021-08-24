Overeem: Why Did Nobody Warn CM Punk What He Was Getting Into?

Alistair Overeem is questioning why CM Punk wasn’t told of the dangers of MMA competition before he tried his hand.

Punk is known for his run as a performer in the world of professional wrestling. After leaving WWE back in early 2014, Punk decided to join the UFC. While there are some elements that MMA has seemingly borrowed from pro wrestling, there is nothing predetermined about the outcomes of combat sports bouts.

Punk’s UFC run didn’t turn out well for him. He went 0-2 with a submission loss to Mickey Gall and a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Mike Jackson.

During an appearance on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour, Overeem said that it was easy to see how Punk’s UFC run was going to go.

“Listen, why did nobody warn CM Punk what he was getting into? Of course he can’t fight in the UFC! Of course he cannot do that! You should’ve been more honest. You should’ve warned that guy for what he was getting himself into.

“That man got mentally destroyed in the Octagon. If you look at his WWE stuff…like, I never watched his WWE stuff…but if you look at it, you can already predict it beforehand: This man is gonna have a bad, bad experience in the UFC. Because (either) he’s gonna win and he’s gonna get somebody tougher, or he’s gonna lose…and he’s not gonna lose once. There’s gonna always be two times or three times. And he could get hurt. That’s (the) even worse thing. He could’ve gotten really hurt.”

Punk has been making headlines as of late with his big return to pro wrestling. Punk made his AEW debut on Aug. 20. He came out to a thunderous ovation inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Overeem recently saw his UFC run come to an end. The good news for “The Reem” is he’s already found himself in a high-profile bout. He will challenge Rico Verhoeven for the GLORY Kickboxing Heavyweight Championship. The bout will take place on Oct. 23.