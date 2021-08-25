Pacquiao’s Coach To Conor McGregor: Go Fight Logan Paul

Manny Pacquiao’s coach believes Conor McGregor would be best served taking a bout with Logan Paul.

McGregor had been clamoring for a boxing showdown with Pacquiao. He even claimed the bout was locked in for the Middle East. Pacquiao’s team showed interest in the fight but that waned after McGregor was stopped by Dustin Poirier via TKO back in January.

The “Notorious” one tried to settle the score with Poirier in their trilogy bout, but he suffered another TKO defeat. This time, McGregor broke his tibia at the end of the first round.

Pacquiao’s coach, Justin Fortune, told DAZN that he feels it would be in McGregor’s best interest to share the ring with YouTube star Logan Paul (h/t The Sun).

“Fight Logan Paul for the money, big guy, deserves it. I like Logan Paul, he’s got some skills. These exhibitions are great for the guys on YouTube who are making a lot of money. But it’s all good until someone gets hurt. At the moment they’re making tons of money and no-one is getting hurt, and that’s all well and good, but if they start fighting serious guys – someone is going to get seriously hurt.”

Paul is coming off an eight-round exhibition match with boxing Hall of Fame elect Floyd Mayweather. Paul survived to the final bell and no official winner was declared.

As for Pacquiao, his fighting future is unclear after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas. Pacquiao is flirting with retirement and he’s been heavily rumored to run for President of the Philippines.