[ARCHIVES] VanZant Slams Barber For Messaging Her Husband

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 29, 2019, 3:29 PM]

Paige VanZant is not a fan of how Maycee Barber is going about getting a fight with her.

Fan-favorite VanZant has been in headlines this week for her claims that she makes more money posting pictures on Instagram than fighting for the UFC. But it’s another issue involving Instagram that has VanZant riled up in a different fashion. Speaking on this week’s episode of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” (via MMA Mania), VanZant accused Barber of going as far as messaging her husband Austin Vanderford on the social media app.

VanZant knows Barber wants to fight her. For a while, she was leaning towards granting that request. However, the rising prospect crossed a line with her online stunt:

“Being a disrespectful person shouldn’t be valued, and I definitely won’t give her the time of day. I’m not going to take the bait, and that’s why I’ve stayed quiet the entire time. Actually, I was going to say ‘yes’ to the fight, but I think it’s completely inappropriate to slide into someone’s husband’s DMs trying to get a fight. Messaging my husband on Instagram trying to agitate me.”

VanZant then reiterated that Barber’s inquiry was disrespectful. For that reason, she’s not going to give the potential rivalry the time of day. Ultimately, the “Dancing With The Stars” alum isn’t sure she should reward the type of behavior Barber has exhibited:

“So that’s why I have stayed relatively quiet about this and I’m just not going to reward disrespectful people. It would be a reward for her to fight me and she doesn’t deserve it.”

Barber has won her two UFC bouts so far, most recently stopping J.J. Aldrich via strikes at Match’s UFC Nashville. She remains one of the UFC’s most hyped prospects. The veteran VanZant has been out of action dealing with complications from her repeatedly broken arm. She was last seen submitting Rachael Ostovich in a come-from-behind performance last January.

“12 Gauge” may not want to give Barber the fight she wants, but it would seem this feud has legs to run.

Do you want to see Paige VanZant take on Maycee Barber next?