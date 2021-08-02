Paul vs. Woodley Undercard Revealed, Includes One Surprising Name

The undercard for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view has been revealed.

On August 29, Jake Paul will face his toughest test to date when he takes on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley inside the boxing ring. There will be a lot of pride on the line in that bout, especially with a daring tattoo bet being at stake, and we now know what else fans can expect on this card.

Tommy Fury, younger brother of Tyson Fury, will be putting his 6-0 boxing record on the line against Bellator MMA vet Anthony Taylor, who has an MMA record of 7-5. Interestingly enough, Fury has been calling out Jake Paul for a fight for some time now, so this proximity will give him a chance to make his case through his performance as well as behind the scenes.

Image Credit:

Also on the card will be Daniel Dubois taking on Joe Cusumano, and former IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk will face hometown fighter Montana Love.

The event is scheduled to take place inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio and will be available on PPV for the price of $59.99.

Did you miss the pre-fight press conference for the upcoming event? If so, you can view it in full below!

Will you be purchasing the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view?