Paul Wants More Rounds With Woodley After Fight Rigging Accusations

Jake Paul is looking to silence the doubters when he meets Tyron Woodley.

This Sunday night (Aug. 29), Paul and Woodley will share the ring. This will be an eight-round pro cruiserweight boxing matchup. It’ll be held inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Those who won’t be in attendance can catch the fight on Showtime PPV.

Ahead of the bout, The Sun caught up with Paul, who said he’s willing to go deep in the fight with Woodley to prove that his matches aren’t rigged.

“I’ve said it, I wouldn’t mind going a couple rounds with this guy. To show my inside fighting, to show my work to the body, to show how I set shots up, to show my head movement, defense. To show that I can take a hit. I haven’t been able to show any of this, so I really wouldn’t mind it going a couple of rounds because then I think the boxing community will be like, ‘Oh, damn this kid can actually fight.’

“Even in the last fight, I knocked Ben Askren out, people were like, ‘There’s no way this is possible, it’s rigged.’ Yeah, I want a challenge and I want a tough fight.”

UFC middleweight Darren Till recently expressed his concern that Woodley will “take a dive” against Paul on fight night. Till told Ariel Helwani that if Woodley wants to beat Jake Paul, he can do so. UFC welterweight Colby Covington made similar remarks earlier this year.

Paul was last seen in action back in April. He defeated Woodley’s long-time training partner and friend, Ben Askren. Paul won the boxing match via first-round TKO after dropping Askren with a clean punch.