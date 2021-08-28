Paul/Woodley Face-to-Face: PEDs, Street Cred, Butt Cheeks, & More

Friday night, SHOWTIME Sports brought to you a face-to-face interview moderated by Ariel Helwani and featuring the stars of Sunday night, Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley. The nearly 40-minute-long video is many things but dull is not one of them.

Tomorrow, August 29, 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will fight in an eight-round boxing matchup from inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This event has dominated the news cycle over the past week, but the following face-to-face interview contains material you’re going to want to hear for yourself, so we’ll just go ahead and drop the video for you to indulge in.

But before we do, here are some of the topics you can expect to encounter during your viewing experience:

Tyron Woodley Questions Jake Paul About PED Rumors

Paul Puts Woodley On The Spot With Multiple Freestyle Requests

Woodley Accuses Paul Of Being A “Culture Vulture,” Paul Retorts By Mocking Woodley’s Street Cred

Reaction To Thursday’s Fiasco Surrounding Tyron Woodley’s Family

Jake Paul Admires Tyron Woodley’s Butt Cheeks

Jake Paul Asks If He Can Grasp Woodley’s Butt Cheeks After The Fight

Jake Paul Requested A Butt-To-Butt Instead of a Face-To-Face

Jake Paul Warns Woodley That He May Clutch Woodley’s Butt Cheeks In The Clinch

Tattoo Bet Update

Jake Paul Was Asked About The “Rematch Clause”

Official Predictions

Much, much more.

Without further ado, here is the face-to-face interview:

Tomorrow night’s pay-per-view is available for purchase on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv PPV and will be broadcast at 8 PM ET, 5 PM PT. You can check out the full, official card below.

(Cruiserweight Bout) Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

(Featherweight Bout) Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado

(Welterweight) Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love

(Heavyweight) Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano

(Catchweight) Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Keep it locked on MMANews.com in these final days leading up to this big event for all the additional updates and stories.