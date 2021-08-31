Petr Yan Responds To Sterling’s “Dignity” Warning To Woodley

Petr Yan has harshly responded to Aljamain Sterling‘s “dignity” advice to Tyron Woodley regarding his bet with Jake Paul.

On August 29, Jake Paul earned his fourth straight professional boxing victory with a split decision over Tyron Woodley. Prior to their fight, the two fighters agreed on a rather unusual bet.

Although it looked like the former UFC welterweight champion wasn’t going to hold up his end of the deal, Jake Paul has offered the 39-year-old a rematch if he honors their tattoo bet—but Aljamain Sterling thinks it’s a bad idea for Woodley to do so.

After Sterling warned Woodley not to sacrifice his dignity by getting the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, Petr Yan decided to reply with his own tweet insulting the bantamweight titleholder.

You lost your dignity when you cried to get the belt idiot 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/mdXpTTZE2n pic.twitter.com/3Mqs7dinR9 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 30, 2021

“You lost your dignity when you cried to get the belt idiot,” Yan said regarding Sterling’s comments.

The 32-year-old responded with a tweet of his own, once again referring to their fight back in March.

Maybe you still don’t understand the series of events, dummy, so I’ll explain again.



I got the belt because you ILLEGALLY kneed me in the head! Not because of tear drops.



Asshat 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/PR2JkZXC9P pic.twitter.com/beipJrWMFv — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 30, 2021

“Maybe you still don’t understand the series of events, dummy, so I’ll explain again,” Aljo said in response to Petr Yan. “I got the belt because you ILLEGALLY kneed me in the head! Not because of tear drops.”

Both Yan and Sterling have been going at each other over social media ever since the controversial ending to their title fight at UFC 259. The two are set to run it back at UFC 267 when the promotion makes its Abu Dhabi return later this year.

Who do you think walks away with the bantamweight title when Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan face-off in October?