The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reaction To Saturday’s MMA Doubleheader

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories
Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.
Bellator 263 Results, Sights, & Sounds: The A.J. McKee Era Begins
Bellator 263 saw the crowning of a new featherweight champion when 26-year-old A.J. McKee defeated Patricio Pitbull via first-round submission. Here are some of the reactions from fans following Bellator’s big event:
UFC Vegas 33 Results: Sean Strickland Def. Uriah Hall
Also taking place Saturday night was UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland. Many fans had low expectations for the card coming in, but overall, the feedback was positive. Here are some of the tweets from fans who enjoyed the card.
Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler Targeted For UFC 268
Finally, it was revealed late Friday night that there will be an epic lightweight banger when top-5 contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler lock up at UFC 268. Here’s a look at what the pulse of MMA had to say after the fight announcement was made.
