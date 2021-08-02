The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reaction To Saturday’s MMA Doubleheader

The Pulse of MMA: Fan Reactions To The Sport’s Biggest Stories

Here are some of the raw reactions from the MMA community about the biggest stories around the sport.

Bellator 263 saw the crowning of a new featherweight champion when 26-year-old A.J. McKee defeated Patricio Pitbull via first-round submission. Here are some of the reactions from fans following Bellator’s big event:

I haven't seen someone do a pitbull like that since Mike Vick. Good lord. #Bellator263 — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) August 1, 2021

Obviously AJ McKee/Patricio Pitbull along with a more solid lineup put Bellator > UFC. But let's not act there weren't some straight up on-paper squash matches there. #Bellator263 #UFCVegas33 — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) August 1, 2021

Wow I didn’t think anyone would replace Chandler as the goat in bellator but Aj McKee could be that Guy is he the best featherweight in the world right now? I think so just simply incredible!!!! #Bellator263 — ChampionChandler (@ChampChandler1) August 1, 2021

I'm glad AJ McKee put Patricio Pitbull to sleep.



I was getting tired of Pitbull ranting on UFC fighters non stop.#Bellator263 — Akki (@Akkiakki1137) August 1, 2021

AJ McKee went from undefeated prospect to bonafide homegrown star last night. 2 belts and a oversized million dollar check is really just the beginning for this kid. The sky is the limit #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/yludP1hNEE — Brandon J (@MMA_Brief) August 1, 2021

A.J. McKee is the star Bellator desperately needs.



Absolute stud.#Bellator263 — Based Jase #FeelFlows (@DrBasedJase) August 1, 2021

After watching last nights Bellator main event between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull, it has confirmed that a standing guillotine is my favourite submission.



IMO, it shows truly how much goes into a submission.



What a beautiful fight🤩💥#MMA #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/esYbR1ghNK — MMA MOMENTS (@MMAMOMENTS1) August 1, 2021

Also taking place Saturday night was UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland. Many fans had low expectations for the card coming in, but overall, the feedback was positive. Here are some of the tweets from fans who enjoyed the card.

Sean Stricklands cardio at 185 looked insane. Obviously very little grappling involved but the amount of significant strikes he threw was impressive. Uriah played right into his game. #UFCVegas33 #Strickland #UriahHall #MMATwitter — MMA Betting Advisors (@MMABetAdvisor) August 1, 2021

Wonder if Uriah Hall was worried about kicking Sean Strickland's legs after what happened to Chris Weidman kicking his legs… 🤔 #UFCVegas33 — Danny Dick (@thatdannydick) August 1, 2021

If Tyron Woodley loses against jake Paul which I’m praying doesn’t happen, let Sean Strickland go destroy Jake Paul for the MMA community. Imagine the shit talk and Jake Paul obviously calls out guys like McGregor that are much smaller than him @danawhite #UFCVegas33 #UFC — No Brainer MMA (@NoBrainerMMA) August 1, 2021

ufc: With the 4️⃣th fastest finish in division history, 👑 @CheyWarPrincess made a STATEMENT at #UFCVegas33! pic.twitter.com/p8VRsMx36Y — Team savage (@teamsavage) August 2, 2021

I’ve been a fan of @CheyWarPrincess since her first UFC fight. Love her attitude. So glad to see her get her first UFC win AND a win bonus! We’ll deserved! #UFCVegas33 — Tilly (@TillyTheOG) August 1, 2021

That Barberena and Witt 3rd round. Wow. What a fight. One of the rounds of the year #UFCVegas33 — Greg (@BushyOne) August 1, 2021

And everyone was saying that #UFCVegas33 was a shit card 🤣🤣 #UFC #MMATwitter — Ashley Easton (@Ashley_Easton14) August 1, 2021

(via Zuffa LLC)

Finally, it was revealed late Friday night that there will be an epic lightweight banger when top-5 contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler lock up at UFC 268. Here’s a look at what the pulse of MMA had to say after the fight announcement was made.

Chandler vs Gaethje 🔜 UFC268 ?!🔥 pic.twitter.com/8RMdQhbe1x — 1ron4mbition (@1ron4mbition) July 31, 2021

Fight of the year — SweepTheLeg (@seanmorris1010) July 30, 2021

Colby kamaru chandler gaethje all on the same card? pic.twitter.com/bRFXEZBZf6 — MMA FIEND (@powerbower20) July 30, 2021

People really wanting @Justin_Gaethje vs Michael Chandler to be a five round fight. This fight will be lucky to go two whole rounds let a lone five. Be a tough match up for Chandler who will be in rough shape if he loses two in a row to the top of the division. #UFC #UFC268 — You Tell Me What I Just Said! (@YouTellMePod1) July 31, 2021

Michael Chandler vs Justin Gaethje feels like such a WSOF regional MMA classic that should have happened 7 years ago #MMATwitter #UFC268 #UFC pic.twitter.com/uvZs2vw8Ko — Tito NotOrtiz (@KrayT1to) July 31, 2021

Michael Chandler vs Justin Gaethje is about as 50/50 as you can get in an MMA fight when you start to really think about it — Okay Great. (@mmatings) July 31, 2021

Chandler stole that celebration from him lol. Gaethje got this — Bruce Wade (@Wadem159) July 31, 2021

Probably the most explosive fight in LW history but also I think the two outcomes are pretty straight forward. Either Chandler catches Gaethje early or Gaethje gets a 2nd round TKO. I think Chandler can bring out the old Gaethje and make him brawl if he pushes the pace pic.twitter.com/RX9DUsn2eK — Weston (@bell_weston) July 31, 2021

A similar thing happened with Gilbert Melendez, although he didn't even have to win a fight in the UFC to get his firsr shot.



Chandler deserved his shot at Oliveira & the belt based on the Hooker KO & his prior accomplishments. And if he beats Gaethje, he'll deserve another shot — PissedOffLawyer (@PissedOffLawyer) July 31, 2021

Want to be featured in an upcoming edition of The Pulse of MMA? Be sure to give our Twitter page a follow and let your voice be heard in our comments sections!