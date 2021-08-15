Quote: Dana White Stole Everything From Vince McMahon

One former referee and currently well-known personality thinks Dana White owes Vince McMahon a Christmas card this year.

White has become quite the figure for not just the UFC but MMA in general. He hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind while MMA was continuing its rise in popularity. While most agree that White has been a bit more mellow over the past few years, he still has a presence that has often been compared to that of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Bellator color commentator “Big” John McCarthy expressed his belief that White’s persona is a ripoff of McMahon’s (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Dana needs to bow down to Vince [McMahon] because he stole everything from Vince. He stole his persona, he stole exactly how he runs his company, all of that.

“So to sit there and say that Vince couldn’t have written this better, ok, well he taught you exactly what to do and you’re the one that kind of tried to build this together by creating this fake title for a guy that shouldn’t be the champion based upon you have a real champion sitting there.”

McCarthy is referring to White’s recent comments about Ciryl Gane capturing the interim UFC Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis. The UFC boss said McMahon couldn’t have scripted a better scenario than Francis Ngannou vs. Gane.

Do you think Dana White copied Vince McMahon’s formula?